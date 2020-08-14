Viernes 14 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --DELAYED-- LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 14
13 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 14 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE SIGNAL HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL 0700GMT

==

BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Reportaron el presunto asesinato de César Carrillo, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”

Reportaron el presunto asesinato de César Carrillo, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”

Habría sido atacado a las afueras de su domicilio por dos sujetos armados abordo de un automóvil
Habría sido atacado a las afueras de su domicilio por dos sujetos armados abordo de un automóvil

Reportaron el presunto asesinato de César Carrillo, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”

Reportaron el presunto asesinato de César Carrillo, hijo de “El Señor de los Cielos”

Habría sido atacado a las afueras de su domicilio por dos sujetos armados abordo de un automóvil
Habría sido atacado a las afueras de su domicilio por dos sujetos armados abordo de un automóvil

Pequeño de Nigeria que conmovió por su baile bajo la lluvia fue becado por el American Ballet Theatre

Pequeño de Nigeria que conmovió por su baile bajo la lluvia fue becado por el American Ballet Theatre

La academia que se encuentra en la ciudad de Nueva York le dará a Anthony Madu la oportunidad de estudiar con los mejores profesores
La academia que se encuentra en la ciudad de Nueva York le dará a Anthony Madu la oportunidad de estudiar con los mejores profesores

Pequeño de Nigeria que conmovió por su baile bajo la lluvia fue becado por el American Ballet Theatre

Pequeño de Nigeria que conmovió por su baile bajo la lluvia fue becado por el American Ballet Theatre

La academia que se encuentra en la ciudad de Nueva York le dará a Anthony Madu la oportunidad de estudiar con los mejores profesores
La academia que se encuentra en la ciudad de Nueva York le dará a Anthony Madu la oportunidad de estudiar con los mejores profesores

Este es el laboratorio mexicano que fabricará la vacuna del coronavirus

Este es el laboratorio mexicano que fabricará la vacuna del coronavirus

AstraZeneca firmó un acuerdo con la Fundación Carlos Slim para contribuir a la producción en Argentina y México y la distribución sin beneficio económico en América Latina
AstraZeneca firmó un acuerdo con la Fundación Carlos Slim para contribuir a la producción en Argentina y México y la distribución sin beneficio económico en América Latina

Este es el laboratorio mexicano que fabricará la vacuna del coronavirus

Este es el laboratorio mexicano que fabricará la vacuna del coronavirus

AstraZeneca firmó un acuerdo con la Fundación Carlos Slim para contribuir a la producción en Argentina y México y la distribución sin beneficio económico en América Latina
AstraZeneca firmó un acuerdo con la Fundación Carlos Slim para contribuir a la producción en Argentina y México y la distribución sin beneficio económico en América Latina

Todos los detalles de la denuncia contra Hugo López-Gatell ante la Función Pública por falta de transparencia

Todos los detalles de la denuncia contra Hugo López-Gatell ante la Función Pública por falta de transparencia

La senadora del PAN Martha Márquez además busca que la dependencia de Irma Sandoval procediera legalmente, ya que la propia queja pide que dé vista al Ministerio Público
La senadora del PAN Martha Márquez además busca que la dependencia de Irma Sandoval procediera legalmente, ya que la propia queja pide que dé vista al Ministerio Público

Todos los detalles de la denuncia contra Hugo López-Gatell ante la Función Pública por falta de transparencia

Todos los detalles de la denuncia contra Hugo López-Gatell ante la Función Pública por falta de transparencia

La senadora del PAN Martha Márquez además busca que la dependencia de Irma Sandoval procediera legalmente, ya que la propia queja pide que dé vista al Ministerio Público
La senadora del PAN Martha Márquez además busca que la dependencia de Irma Sandoval procediera legalmente, ya que la propia queja pide que dé vista al Ministerio Público

Propusieron homologar el feminicidio en todo México

Propusieron homologar el feminicidio en todo México

La propuesta prevé sancionar los feminicidios en todo el país con penas de 40 a 60 años de prisión
La propuesta prevé sancionar los feminicidios en todo el país con penas de 40 a 60 años de prisión

Propusieron homologar el feminicidio en todo México

Propusieron homologar el feminicidio en todo México

La propuesta prevé sancionar los feminicidios en todo el país con penas de 40 a 60 años de prisión
La propuesta prevé sancionar los feminicidios en todo el país con penas de 40 a 60 años de prisión

Fue campeón del mundo con un estilo provocador, se hizo millonario al pelear con Oscar de la Hoya, pero cayó en la pobreza y lucha contra su adicción al crack

Fue campeón del mundo con un estilo provocador, se hizo millonario al pelear con Oscar de la Hoya, pero cayó en la pobreza y lucha contra su adicción al crack

El nicaragüense Ricardo Mayorga llegó a ganar más de ocho millones de dólares, pero tocó fondo y terminó en la ruina por culpa de las drogas. El esperanzador gesto de su compatriota Rosendo Álvarez, también doble campeón mundial, y el de la leyenda del boxeo Julio César Chávez
El nicaragüense Ricardo Mayorga llegó a ganar más de ocho millones de dólares, pero tocó fondo y terminó en la ruina por culpa de las drogas. El esperanzador gesto de su compatriota Rosendo Álvarez, también doble campeón mundial, y el de la leyenda del boxeo Julio César Chávez

Fue campeón del mundo con un estilo provocador, se hizo millonario al pelear con Oscar de la Hoya, pero cayó en la pobreza y lucha contra su adicción al crack

Fue campeón del mundo con un estilo provocador, se hizo millonario al pelear con Oscar de la Hoya, pero cayó en la pobreza y lucha contra su adicción al crack

El nicaragüense Ricardo Mayorga llegó a ganar más de ocho millones de dólares, pero tocó fondo y terminó en la ruina por culpa de las drogas. El esperanzador gesto de su compatriota Rosendo Álvarez, también doble campeón mundial, y el de la leyenda del boxeo Julio César Chávez
El nicaragüense Ricardo Mayorga llegó a ganar más de ocho millones de dólares, pero tocó fondo y terminó en la ruina por culpa de las drogas. El esperanzador gesto de su compatriota Rosendo Álvarez, también doble campeón mundial, y el de la leyenda del boxeo Julio César Chávez

El récord histórico de Pelé al que amenaza Lionel Messi

El récord histórico de Pelé al que amenaza Lionel Messi

El capitán del FC Barcelona está a menos de diez goles de batir una marca que ostenta el brasileño desde hace cinco décadas. En el partido contra el Bayern Múnich en el Final 8 de la Champions League buscará dar un paso más rumbo a ese logro
El capitán del FC Barcelona está a menos de diez goles de batir una marca que ostenta el brasileño desde hace cinco décadas. En el partido contra el Bayern Múnich en el Final 8 de la Champions League buscará dar un paso más rumbo a ese logro

El récord histórico de Pelé al que amenaza Lionel Messi

El récord histórico de Pelé al que amenaza Lionel Messi

El capitán del FC Barcelona está a menos de diez goles de batir una marca que ostenta el brasileño desde hace cinco décadas. En el partido contra el Bayern Múnich en el Final 8 de la Champions League buscará dar un paso más rumbo a ese logro
El capitán del FC Barcelona está a menos de diez goles de batir una marca que ostenta el brasileño desde hace cinco décadas. En el partido contra el Bayern Múnich en el Final 8 de la Champions League buscará dar un paso más rumbo a ese logro

“Chivas siempre debe de jugar a su máximo”, aseguró el Chore Mejía luego de la goleada rojiblanca sobre Juárez

“Chivas siempre debe de jugar a su máximo”, aseguró el Chore Mejía luego de la goleada rojiblanca sobre Juárez

El técnico mexicano resaltó el desempeño de las futbolistas en la jornada inaugural de la Liga MX Femenil
El técnico mexicano resaltó el desempeño de las futbolistas en la jornada inaugural de la Liga MX Femenil

“Chivas siempre debe de jugar a su máximo”, aseguró el Chore Mejía luego de la goleada rojiblanca sobre Juárez

“Chivas siempre debe de jugar a su máximo”, aseguró el Chore Mejía luego de la goleada rojiblanca sobre Juárez

El técnico mexicano resaltó el desempeño de las futbolistas en la jornada inaugural de la Liga MX Femenil
El técnico mexicano resaltó el desempeño de las futbolistas en la jornada inaugural de la Liga MX Femenil

A finales de agosto iniciará reembolso de créditos de apoyo por COVID-19

A finales de agosto iniciará reembolso de créditos de apoyo por COVID-19

Más de ocho mil papelerías cerraron debido a la pandemia, según datos de la Anfaeo
Más de ocho mil papelerías cerraron debido a la pandemia, según datos de la Anfaeo

A finales de agosto iniciará reembolso de créditos de apoyo por COVID-19

A finales de agosto iniciará reembolso de créditos de apoyo por COVID-19

Más de ocho mil papelerías cerraron debido a la pandemia, según datos de la Anfaeo
Más de ocho mil papelerías cerraron debido a la pandemia, según datos de la Anfaeo

Sospechoso de la desaparición de Dilan Alejandro organizaba fiestas con adolescentes en la CDMX

Sospechoso de la desaparición de Dilan Alejandro organizaba fiestas con adolescentes en la CDMX

Del 1 de enero al 21 de julio de 2020, el total de menores de edad reportados como desaparecidos ha sido de 1,970: más de siete al día
Del 1 de enero al 21 de julio de 2020, el total de menores de edad reportados como desaparecidos ha sido de 1,970: más de siete al día

Sospechoso de la desaparición de Dilan Alejandro organizaba fiestas con adolescentes en la CDMX

Sospechoso de la desaparición de Dilan Alejandro organizaba fiestas con adolescentes en la CDMX

Del 1 de enero al 21 de julio de 2020, el total de menores de edad reportados como desaparecidos ha sido de 1,970: más de siete al día
Del 1 de enero al 21 de julio de 2020, el total de menores de edad reportados como desaparecidos ha sido de 1,970: más de siete al día

A 7 años del asesinato de 13 jóvenes que evidenció la presencia del narco en la CDMX

A 7 años del asesinato de 13 jóvenes que evidenció la presencia del narco en la CDMX

Una venganza de la Unión Insurgentes contra la de Tepito se consumó con la masacre de los 13 jóvenes asesinados en 2013; en 2020 El Colosio, implicado en la trama fue sentencia a 80 años de cárcel
Una venganza de la Unión Insurgentes contra la de Tepito se consumó con la masacre de los 13 jóvenes asesinados en 2013; en 2020 El Colosio, implicado en la trama fue sentencia a 80 años de cárcel

A 7 años del asesinato de 13 jóvenes que evidenció la presencia del narco en la CDMX

A 7 años del asesinato de 13 jóvenes que evidenció la presencia del narco en la CDMX

Una venganza de la Unión Insurgentes contra la de Tepito se consumó con la masacre de los 13 jóvenes asesinados en 2013; en 2020 El Colosio, implicado en la trama fue sentencia a 80 años de cárcel
Una venganza de la Unión Insurgentes contra la de Tepito se consumó con la masacre de los 13 jóvenes asesinados en 2013; en 2020 El Colosio, implicado en la trama fue sentencia a 80 años de cárcel

Atlético de San Luis descartó golpe anímico a favor de las Chivas por la llegada de Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Atlético de San Luis descartó golpe anímico a favor de las Chivas por la llegada de Víctor Manuel Vucetich

El Rey Midas debutará al frente del banquillo rojiblanco este sábado cuando se midan contra la franquicia colchonera
El Rey Midas debutará al frente del banquillo rojiblanco este sábado cuando se midan contra la franquicia colchonera

Atlético de San Luis descartó golpe anímico a favor de las Chivas por la llegada de Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Atlético de San Luis descartó golpe anímico a favor de las Chivas por la llegada de Víctor Manuel Vucetich

El Rey Midas debutará al frente del banquillo rojiblanco este sábado cuando se midan contra la franquicia colchonera
El Rey Midas debutará al frente del banquillo rojiblanco este sábado cuando se midan contra la franquicia colchonera
MAS NOTICIAS