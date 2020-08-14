ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY

National Bureau of Statistics briefing on China's economy

Start: 14 Aug 2020 01:52 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Fu Linghui spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, will speak at a news conference on China's national economic performance in July 2020

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECHA AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com