ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Chinese Foreign Ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 14 Aug 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Chinese Foreign Ministry holds daily news conference. Will seek Foreign Ministry comments on US-China trade ahead of a video conference between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday, and the coronavirus being newly detected on imported frozen food in two Chinese cities.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com