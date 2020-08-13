Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-HARRIS-REMARKS --DELAYED/TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2020

Biden, Harris speak after briefing from health experts

Start: 13 Aug 2020 19:00 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 20:00 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris make remarks after receiving a briefing from public health experts.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Hospitales, hogares, vía pública: dónde han muerto los más de 53,000 mexicanos víctimas de COVID-19

La mayoría de las defunciones por COVID-19 han ocurrido en hospitales públicos, el 7% murieron en su hogar y sólo el 3% en hospitales privados
Golpe al narco en Culiacán: desmantelaron cuatro laboratorios de drogas sintéticas

Durante el operativo se decomisaron equipos y diversos precursores químicos, pero no hubo detenidos
El prestigioso técnico que rechazó una oferta del Barcelona para reemplazar a Quique Setién

El dialogo habría sucedido hace algunas semanas, luego del final de La Liga de España, justo antes del inicio de la Champions League
Casi el mismo bikini, a 18 años de haber sido una Chica Bond: a los 53, Halle Berry cuenta sus secretos fitness para sentirse bien

La actriz subió una imagen a Instagram que revolucionó las redes. Sus fans recordaron la escena en la playa que interpretó en el film Otro día para morir junto a Pierce Brosnan
Se confirmó el calendario de la Copa América 2021: las sedes y las fechas de los partidos

La Conmebol dio a conocer el calendario de la competición internacional que se llevará adelante el próximo año. Los detalles
Paso a paso: cómo tramitar la constancia de vigencia de derechos del IMSS e ISSSTE

El procedimiento es importante para recibir atención médica en hospitales del país
La Justicia de Ecuador ordenó el arresto domiciliario para el ex presidente Abdalá Bucaram

La Fiscalía General del Estado informó que se tomó la decisión debido a su edad. Está investigado en un caso de presunta delincuencia organizada
Liomont: el laboratorio mexicano que participará en la fabricación de la vacuna de Oxford contra el COVID-19

El número de preso de Álvaro Uribe explota en las apuestas de la lotería en Colombia e hizo ganar a una persona más de USD 900 mil

Tal fue la demanda por la identificación que le asignó la Justicia al ex presidente al dictarle la prisión domiciliaria que muchas casas tuvieron que suspender la posibilidad de jugarle.
Piden a habitantes de Los Cabos despejar las playas para que los turistas puedan disfrutarlas

Algunas playas están saturadas, la gente hace fiestas en la calle y los contagios siguen en aumento
Lágrimas de amor: Belinda lloró al escuchar la canción que le compuso Christian Nodal

La cantante soltó en llanto por las emociones que la embargaron frente a las cámaras de Venga la Alegría
Los detalles de la masacre contra 12 policías federales a manos de La Familia Michoacana

El multihomicidio ocurrió el 12 de junio de 2009 y apenas se revelaron los audios que confirmaron el crimen
