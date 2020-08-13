Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SLOVENIA-USA/POMPEO

Por REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2020

Pompeo visits Slovenia, part of Central Eastern Europe trip

Start: 13 Aug 2020 10:21 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

LJUBLJANA - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits L jubljana, Slovenia. Pompeo will meet with President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and Slovenia in nuclear energy and Western Balkan integration. Pompeo will also join Prime Minister Jansa for remarks on 5G information security after signing a Joint Declaration on 5G technology with Foreign Minister Anze Logar.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovenia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Aparecieron miles de peces muertos en Miami: investigan las causas y los vecinos sufren el mal olor en la costa

Hace días que el panorama en la bahía de Biscayne es desolador. Según los expertos, el calentamiento del agua, los pesticidas y el precario sistema séptico de la ciudad están contribuyendo en este desastre ambiental
Las fiestas ilegales son el fenómeno más peligroso del verano en Europa en medio del rebrote de coronavirus

De Alemania a Portugal, pasando por las playas de Ibiza y los parques de Londres y París, los asistentes ignoran la prevención del contagio y se convierten en causa de los aumentos de casos de COVID-19
Torre Esmeralda, la “oficina secreta” de Emilio Lozoya en la Ciudad de México

Uno de los videos entregados por el ex director general de Pemex habría sido filmado en esta supuesta sede alterna
ASF documentó presunto desvío de 3,134 millones en la Sedatu de Rosario Robles

La dependencia no pudo clasificar el acto como daño patrimonial porque no logró identificar el destino del dinero
“Está en prisión por no ‘delatar’ a otros funcionarios”: la respuesta de los abogados de Rosario Robles al fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero

La firma señaló que las declaraciones del fiscal General son una afrenta al debido proceso y a la presunción de inocencia
Gobierno de la CDMX prepara créditos al sector servicios por la crisis económica de la emergencia sanitaria

Hoteles, restaurantes y comercios serán los beneficiados de programas que preparan junto a la Secretaría de Hacienda, Banobras, entre otros
Brian Cox reveló que es el único de los actores que conoce los secretos de la próxima temporada de “Succession”

El rodaje comenzaría en noviembre, señaló el actor ganador del Emmy, y dijo que se estaban tomando precauciones estrictas para filmar en medio de la pandemia
Después de más de cuatro meses, China suavizó las condiciones de entrada para los europeos

El permiso es para los nacionales de 36 países que cuenten con un permiso de residencia en vigor en el país asiático. La lista incluye a los 27 Estados miembros de la Unión Europea, además de a Albania, Macedonia del Norte, Islandia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Noruega, Suiza, Serbia y Reino Unido
La Profeco alertó sobre posible falla en bomba de gasolina de vehículo Toyota

De acuerdo con la dependencia, esta deficiencia podría ocasionar una fuga de combustible que hará que el motor se detenga
Uso obligatorio del cubrebocas pondría en riesgo los derechos humanos: López-Gatell

El subsecretario recordó el caso de Giovanni López, en el que las autoridades abusaron de su poder y de las medidas locales hasta provocar la muerte del joven
El régimen de China aseguró que encontró partículas de coronavirus en alitas de pollo importadas desde Brasil

Las autoridades chinas aseguran que “inmediatamente” sometieron a exámenes de diagnóstico a las personas que habían estado en contacto con los productos contaminados, y a sus familiares. Todos los dieron negativo
Donald Trump insistió en la vuelta a las aulas y anunció una dotación de 125 millones de mascarillas para los colegios

El mandatario estadounidense aseguró que el Gobierno “está listo para desplegar equipos de seguridad para apoyar a las escuelas que abran y para aquellas que necesiten ayuda para reabrir de manera segura”
