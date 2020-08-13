ADVISORY SLOVENIA-USA/POMPEO

Pompeo visits Slovenia, part of Central Eastern Europe trip

LJUBLJANA - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits L jubljana, Slovenia. Pompeo will meet with President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and Slovenia in nuclear energy and Western Balkan integration. Pompeo will also join Prime Minister Jansa for remarks on 5G information security after signing a Joint Declaration on 5G technology with Foreign Minister Anze Logar.

