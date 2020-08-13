ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people
Start: 13 Aug 2020 10:49 GMT
End: 13 Aug 2020 15:04 GMT
==
BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.
