ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 13 Aug 2020 10:49 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 15:04 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE AVAILABLE LIVE ON RLS WHEN THE LIVE SIGNALS OF PROTESTS OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT IS NOT AVAILABLE

BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

