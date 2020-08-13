Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 16 Aug 2020 04:50 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

De “peor fichaje” a héroe del PSG: quién es Choupo-Moting, el verdugo del Atalanta en la Champions League

El atacante camerunés fue el autor del 2-1 en el minuto 92 y permitió al cuadro parisino clasificarse a las semifinales en Lisboa
De “peor fichaje” a héroe del PSG: quién es Choupo-Moting, el verdugo del Atalanta en la Champions League

El atacante camerunés fue el autor del 2-1 en el minuto 92 y permitió al cuadro parisino clasificarse a las semifinales en Lisboa
Así era la intrincada red de corrupción en Pemex que tejió Emilio Lozoya

En el caso de Evya y Oceanografía fueron señalados por fraudes a Banamex
Así era la intrincada red de corrupción en Pemex que tejió Emilio Lozoya

En el caso de Evya y Oceanografía fueron señalados por fraudes a Banamex
El régimen chino teme la falta de alimentos por el coronavirus: ordenó servir dos platos menos de comida por mesa

Xi Jinping mostró preocupación ante la crisis desatada por la pandemia del coronavirus, originada en la ciudad de Wuhan
El régimen chino teme la falta de alimentos por el coronavirus: ordenó servir dos platos menos de comida por mesa

Xi Jinping mostró preocupación ante la crisis desatada por la pandemia del coronavirus, originada en la ciudad de Wuhan
Si me citan, voy a declarar: Enrique Peña Nieto

El periodista Carlos Loret de Mola aseguró que el ex mandatario se comunicó con López Obrador para ponerse a disposición de la FGR
Si me citan, voy a declarar: Enrique Peña Nieto

El periodista Carlos Loret de Mola aseguró que el ex mandatario se comunicó con López Obrador para ponerse a disposición de la FGR
El régimen de Irán abordó y retuvo a un petrolero en el estratégico Estrecho de Ormuz

La Marina iraní tomó control de la embarcación por alrededor de cinco horas antes de dejarla ir, volviendo a elevar la tensión en la ruta marítima por donde pasa el 20% del comercio mundial de combustible
El régimen de Irán abordó y retuvo a un petrolero en el estratégico Estrecho de Ormuz

La Marina iraní tomó control de la embarcación por alrededor de cinco horas antes de dejarla ir, volviendo a elevar la tensión en la ruta marítima por donde pasa el 20% del comercio mundial de combustible
Mapa del coronavirus en México 13 de agosto: con casi medio millón de contagios, CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Al momento hay 498,360 casos acumulados, 54,666 fallecimientos y 336,635 personas recuperadas
Mapa del coronavirus en México 13 de agosto: con casi medio millón de contagios, CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Al momento hay 498,360 casos acumulados, 54,666 fallecimientos y 336,635 personas recuperadas
Pesca ilegal china: Ecuador sugirió crear una legislación mundial para cuidar los océanos

El país se adhirió a la “Alianza Global para el Océano” en momentos en que una flota al servicio de Beijing se ubica muy cerca de Galápagos, lo que generó una preocupación mundial y la reacción del Gobierno sudamericano
Pesca ilegal china: Ecuador sugirió crear una legislación mundial para cuidar los océanos

El país se adhirió a la “Alianza Global para el Océano” en momentos en que una flota al servicio de Beijing se ubica muy cerca de Galápagos, lo que generó una preocupación mundial y la reacción del Gobierno sudamericano
La potencia de Mike Tyson en cámara lenta: el video que se volvió viral de cara a su vuelta al boxeo

El coach del legendario ex boxeador compartió una grabación con partes del entrenamiento que está realizando de cara al cruce con Jones Jr
La potencia de Mike Tyson en cámara lenta: el video que se volvió viral de cara a su vuelta al boxeo

El coach del legendario ex boxeador compartió una grabación con partes del entrenamiento que está realizando de cara al cruce con Jones Jr
Xi Jinping pidió a la población china cambiar una de sus tradiciones culinarias

El presidente chino instó a invertir una de las "reglas no escritas" de la gastronomía y los restaurantes ya intentan aplicar el nuevo modelo, llamado "N-1"
Xi Jinping pidió a la población china cambiar una de sus tradiciones culinarias

El presidente chino instó a invertir una de las "reglas no escritas" de la gastronomía y los restaurantes ya intentan aplicar el nuevo modelo, llamado "N-1"
Galicia prohíbe fumar al aire libre desde este jueves y otras ocho regiones españolas evalúan la misma medida

La decisión se basa en los riesgos asociados a esta práctica y a la de vapear, debido a la manipulación de la mascarilla y al contacto repetitivo de los dedos con la boca
Galicia prohíbe fumar al aire libre desde este jueves y otras ocho regiones españolas evalúan la misma medida

La decisión se basa en los riesgos asociados a esta práctica y a la de vapear, debido a la manipulación de la mascarilla y al contacto repetitivo de los dedos con la boca
Venezuela superó por tercer día su récord de casos de coronavirus y llegó a 29.088 contagiados

El país reportó 1.150 nuevos infectados mientras que el total de fallecidos ascendió a 247
Venezuela superó por tercer día su récord de casos de coronavirus y llegó a 29.088 contagiados

El país reportó 1.150 nuevos infectados mientras que el total de fallecidos ascendió a 247
Estados Unidos reportó la cifra diaria de muertes por coronavirus más alta desde mayo

Las autoriadades registraron 1.429 víctimas fatales el miércoles, semanas después del fuerte rebrote producido en julio tras la reapertura en varios estados
Estados Unidos reportó la cifra diaria de muertes por coronavirus más alta desde mayo

Las autoriadades registraron 1.429 víctimas fatales el miércoles, semanas después del fuerte rebrote producido en julio tras la reapertura en varios estados
