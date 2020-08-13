Miércoles 12 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

Por REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference

Start: 13 Aug 2020 00:46 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 02:00 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference on the latest developments after the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Selección mexicana nombró a Luis Pérez como director técnico de la Sub-17

Selección mexicana nombró a Luis Pérez como director técnico de la Sub-17

El ex futbolista ya tiene experiencia como técnico y tiene el título de entrenador en México, así como en España
El ex futbolista ya tiene experiencia como técnico y tiene el título de entrenador en México, así como en España

Selección mexicana nombró a Luis Pérez como director técnico de la Sub-17

Selección mexicana nombró a Luis Pérez como director técnico de la Sub-17

El ex futbolista ya tiene experiencia como técnico y tiene el título de entrenador en México, así como en España
El ex futbolista ya tiene experiencia como técnico y tiene el título de entrenador en México, así como en España

Por COVID-19, en México se han perdido más de un millón de empleos en cinco meses

Por COVID-19, en México se han perdido más de un millón de empleos en cinco meses

El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social reportó la disminución de 3,907 plazas en julio, lo que equivale a una tasa mensual de -0.02%
El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social reportó la disminución de 3,907 plazas en julio, lo que equivale a una tasa mensual de -0.02%

Por COVID-19, en México se han perdido más de un millón de empleos en cinco meses

Por COVID-19, en México se han perdido más de un millón de empleos en cinco meses

El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social reportó la disminución de 3,907 plazas en julio, lo que equivale a una tasa mensual de -0.02%
El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social reportó la disminución de 3,907 plazas en julio, lo que equivale a una tasa mensual de -0.02%

SEP: llamadas telefónicas y visitas semanales, así será el regreso a clases en comunidades marginadas

SEP: llamadas telefónicas y visitas semanales, así será el regreso a clases en comunidades marginadas

El Consejo Nacional de Fomento Educativo coordina 32 mil escuelas con más de más de 300,000 alumnos en comunidades de alta y muy alta marginación
El Consejo Nacional de Fomento Educativo coordina 32 mil escuelas con más de más de 300,000 alumnos en comunidades de alta y muy alta marginación

SEP: llamadas telefónicas y visitas semanales, así será el regreso a clases en comunidades marginadas

SEP: llamadas telefónicas y visitas semanales, así será el regreso a clases en comunidades marginadas

El Consejo Nacional de Fomento Educativo coordina 32 mil escuelas con más de más de 300,000 alumnos en comunidades de alta y muy alta marginación
El Consejo Nacional de Fomento Educativo coordina 32 mil escuelas con más de más de 300,000 alumnos en comunidades de alta y muy alta marginación

Así respondió Ferka a los mensajes ofensivos de Frida Sofía

Así respondió Ferka a los mensajes ofensivos de Frida Sofía

La participante de Guerreros 2020 formalizó su relación con Christian Estrada, ex pareja de la hija de Alejandra Guzmán
La participante de Guerreros 2020 formalizó su relación con Christian Estrada, ex pareja de la hija de Alejandra Guzmán

Así respondió Ferka a los mensajes ofensivos de Frida Sofía

Así respondió Ferka a los mensajes ofensivos de Frida Sofía

La participante de Guerreros 2020 formalizó su relación con Christian Estrada, ex pareja de la hija de Alejandra Guzmán
La participante de Guerreros 2020 formalizó su relación con Christian Estrada, ex pareja de la hija de Alejandra Guzmán

Narcotráfico en México: decomisaron 220 kilos de fentanilo en AICM

Narcotráfico en México: decomisaron 220 kilos de fentanilo en AICM

El fentanilo es uno de los más potentes opioides; es cien veces más poderoso que la morfina, y una dosis indefinida puede provocar una sobredosis mortal
El fentanilo es uno de los más potentes opioides; es cien veces más poderoso que la morfina, y una dosis indefinida puede provocar una sobredosis mortal

Narcotráfico en México: decomisaron 220 kilos de fentanilo en AICM

Narcotráfico en México: decomisaron 220 kilos de fentanilo en AICM

El fentanilo es uno de los más potentes opioides; es cien veces más poderoso que la morfina, y una dosis indefinida puede provocar una sobredosis mortal
El fentanilo es uno de los más potentes opioides; es cien veces más poderoso que la morfina, y una dosis indefinida puede provocar una sobredosis mortal

Coronavirus en México: alcanzó 54,666 muertos y 498,360 contagios

Coronavirus en México: alcanzó 54,666 muertos y 498,360 contagios

La Ciudad de México, es la entidad con mayor número de casos activos, seguida de Guanajuato
La Ciudad de México, es la entidad con mayor número de casos activos, seguida de Guanajuato

Coronavirus en México: alcanzó 54,666 muertos y 498,360 contagios

Coronavirus en México: alcanzó 54,666 muertos y 498,360 contagios

La Ciudad de México, es la entidad con mayor número de casos activos, seguida de Guanajuato
La Ciudad de México, es la entidad con mayor número de casos activos, seguida de Guanajuato

“Nunca me atrevería a hablar de algo que no tenga base” Aylín Mujica se defiende con el testimonio de la aún esposa de Vicente Fernández Jr.

“Nunca me atrevería a hablar de algo que no tenga base” Aylín Mujica se defiende con el testimonio de la aún esposa de Vicente Fernández Jr.

La actriz y presentadora charló con Karina Ortegón, quien reveló aspectos sobre su proceso de divorcio del hijo del "charro de México"
La actriz y presentadora charló con Karina Ortegón, quien reveló aspectos sobre su proceso de divorcio del hijo del "charro de México"

“Nunca me atrevería a hablar de algo que no tenga base” Aylín Mujica se defiende con el testimonio de la aún esposa de Vicente Fernández Jr.

“Nunca me atrevería a hablar de algo que no tenga base” Aylín Mujica se defiende con el testimonio de la aún esposa de Vicente Fernández Jr.

La actriz y presentadora charló con Karina Ortegón, quien reveló aspectos sobre su proceso de divorcio del hijo del "charro de México"
La actriz y presentadora charló con Karina Ortegón, quien reveló aspectos sobre su proceso de divorcio del hijo del "charro de México"

Ladrón robó dos Ferraris de colección con valor de miles de dólares del Museo del Juguete

Ladrón robó dos Ferraris de colección con valor de miles de dólares del Museo del Juguete

Se trata de piezas invaluables para el patrimonio cultural del Museo del Juguete Antiguo Mexicano, que fueron robadas por presunto encargo de pseudocoleccionistas
Se trata de piezas invaluables para el patrimonio cultural del Museo del Juguete Antiguo Mexicano, que fueron robadas por presunto encargo de pseudocoleccionistas

Ladrón robó dos Ferraris de colección con valor de miles de dólares del Museo del Juguete

Ladrón robó dos Ferraris de colección con valor de miles de dólares del Museo del Juguete

Se trata de piezas invaluables para el patrimonio cultural del Museo del Juguete Antiguo Mexicano, que fueron robadas por presunto encargo de pseudocoleccionistas
Se trata de piezas invaluables para el patrimonio cultural del Museo del Juguete Antiguo Mexicano, que fueron robadas por presunto encargo de pseudocoleccionistas

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West: las vacaciones que ayudaron a sanar su relación

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West: las vacaciones que ayudaron a sanar su relación

La pareja se encuentra con sus cuatro hijos en un remoto lugar de la República Dominicana
La pareja se encuentra con sus cuatro hijos en un remoto lugar de la República Dominicana

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West: las vacaciones que ayudaron a sanar su relación

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West: las vacaciones que ayudaron a sanar su relación

La pareja se encuentra con sus cuatro hijos en un remoto lugar de la República Dominicana
La pareja se encuentra con sus cuatro hijos en un remoto lugar de la República Dominicana

Trátenme como persona: la súplica del Marro en la cárcel

Trátenme como persona: la súplica del Marro en la cárcel

José Antonio Yépez, presunto líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima dedicado al robo de combustible, dejó a un lado la violencia para pedir a la autoridad que sea tratado como a un ser humano
José Antonio Yépez, presunto líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima dedicado al robo de combustible, dejó a un lado la violencia para pedir a la autoridad que sea tratado como a un ser humano

Trátenme como persona: la súplica del Marro en la cárcel

Trátenme como persona: la súplica del Marro en la cárcel

José Antonio Yépez, presunto líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima dedicado al robo de combustible, dejó a un lado la violencia para pedir a la autoridad que sea tratado como a un ser humano
José Antonio Yépez, presunto líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima dedicado al robo de combustible, dejó a un lado la violencia para pedir a la autoridad que sea tratado como a un ser humano

El Chapo Guzmán en Puente Grande: baño turco, visita conyugal y dos guardias

El Chapo Guzmán en Puente Grande: baño turco, visita conyugal y dos guardias

Un abogado que se entrevistó con el narcotraficante mexicano mientras se encontraba preso en el Cefereso 2 reveló cómo Guzmán Loera se sentía el rey de la prisión
Un abogado que se entrevistó con el narcotraficante mexicano mientras se encontraba preso en el Cefereso 2 reveló cómo Guzmán Loera se sentía el rey de la prisión

El Chapo Guzmán en Puente Grande: baño turco, visita conyugal y dos guardias

El Chapo Guzmán en Puente Grande: baño turco, visita conyugal y dos guardias

Un abogado que se entrevistó con el narcotraficante mexicano mientras se encontraba preso en el Cefereso 2 reveló cómo Guzmán Loera se sentía el rey de la prisión
Un abogado que se entrevistó con el narcotraficante mexicano mientras se encontraba preso en el Cefereso 2 reveló cómo Guzmán Loera se sentía el rey de la prisión

La vacuna rusa contra el Covid-19 no podrá suministrarse a dos grupos demográficos clave

La vacuna rusa contra el Covid-19 no podrá suministrarse a dos grupos demográficos clave

El informe del gobierno de Vladimir Putin, que advierte que no se conoce la eficacia del producto, desaconseja su aplicación a menores de 18 años y mayores de 60
El informe del gobierno de Vladimir Putin, que advierte que no se conoce la eficacia del producto, desaconseja su aplicación a menores de 18 años y mayores de 60

La vacuna rusa contra el Covid-19 no podrá suministrarse a dos grupos demográficos clave

La vacuna rusa contra el Covid-19 no podrá suministrarse a dos grupos demográficos clave

El informe del gobierno de Vladimir Putin, que advierte que no se conoce la eficacia del producto, desaconseja su aplicación a menores de 18 años y mayores de 60
El informe del gobierno de Vladimir Putin, que advierte que no se conoce la eficacia del producto, desaconseja su aplicación a menores de 18 años y mayores de 60
MAS NOTICIAS