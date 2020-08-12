Miércoles 12 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-HARRIS--NEW START TIME--

Por REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks in Delaware

Start: 12 Aug 2020 20:28 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2020 21:28 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his newly picked running mate Kamala Harris deliver remarks in first joint political campaign.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Yo quisiera verlo, como todos los mexicanos”: López Obrador sobre el supuesto video del caso Lozoya

El presidente de México habló sobre las revelaciones del ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, en las que involucra al ex mandatario Enrique Peña Nieto y al ex secretario de Hacienda, Luis Videgaray
“Yo quisiera verlo, como todos los mexicanos”: López Obrador sobre el supuesto video del caso Lozoya

El presidente de México habló sobre las revelaciones del ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, en las que involucra al ex mandatario Enrique Peña Nieto y al ex secretario de Hacienda, Luis Videgaray
Los abusos de la venta de oxígeno en África en plena pandemia: las empresas aumentan los precios ante la mayor demanda

El comportamiento tiene lugar en países donde ya se pagaba más que en otros con niveles más altos de desarrollo debido a la falta de infraestructura
Los abusos de la venta de oxígeno en África en plena pandemia: las empresas aumentan los precios ante la mayor demanda

El comportamiento tiene lugar en países donde ya se pagaba más que en otros con niveles más altos de desarrollo debido a la falta de infraestructura
Por qué el caso Lozoya podría alcanzar a Carlos Salinas de Gortari

La información previa del caso Agro Nitrogenados involucra al ex presidente
Por qué el caso Lozoya podría alcanzar a Carlos Salinas de Gortari

La información previa del caso Agro Nitrogenados involucra al ex presidente
Greenpeace México pide que ciclovías emergentes se hagan permanentes

El organismo solicita firmas para pedir a la Semovi que ciclovías en Insurgentes y Eje 4 Sur se queden de manera definitiva
Greenpeace México pide que ciclovías emergentes se hagan permanentes

El organismo solicita firmas para pedir a la Semovi que ciclovías en Insurgentes y Eje 4 Sur se queden de manera definitiva
“No vamos a permitir ningún tipo de corrupción”: Claudia Sheinbaum habló sobre las sanciones a funcionarios de CDMX

Claudia Sheinbaum indicó que continúan los procesos de investigación del ex secretario de seguridad capitalina Jesús Orta
“No vamos a permitir ningún tipo de corrupción”: Claudia Sheinbaum habló sobre las sanciones a funcionarios de CDMX

Claudia Sheinbaum indicó que continúan los procesos de investigación del ex secretario de seguridad capitalina Jesús Orta
Neymar falló un mano a mano increíble a los 2 minutos del partido contra Atalanta por los cuartos de la Champions League

El brasileño tuvo una oportunidad inmejorable para abrir el tanteador a favor del PSG en el inicio del match ante los italianos
Neymar falló un mano a mano increíble a los 2 minutos del partido contra Atalanta por los cuartos de la Champions League

El brasileño tuvo una oportunidad inmejorable para abrir el tanteador a favor del PSG en el inicio del match ante los italianos
Aguascalientes: estudiantes de preparatoria y universidad podrán adoptar modelo híbrido

La propuesta es que acudan a clase en grupos reducidos y muy bien controlados
Aguascalientes: estudiantes de preparatoria y universidad podrán adoptar modelo híbrido

La propuesta es que acudan a clase en grupos reducidos y muy bien controlados
Exigen justicia por el asesinato de Jonathan Santos, activista LGBTI+, en Jalisco

Buscan visibilizar el caso a través del hashtag #JusticiaParaJonathanSantos
Exigen justicia por el asesinato de Jonathan Santos, activista LGBTI+, en Jalisco

Buscan visibilizar el caso a través del hashtag #JusticiaParaJonathanSantos
El momento en el que Joe Biden le ofreció a Kamala Harris la candidatura a vicepresidente del partido demócrata

"Me siento profundamente honrada y estoy muy emocionada", respondió la senadora por California ante el pedido formal del ex vicepresidente para que fuera su compañera de fórmula en las elecciones del próximo 3 de noviembre
El momento en el que Joe Biden le ofreció a Kamala Harris la candidatura a vicepresidente del partido demócrata

"Me siento profundamente honrada y estoy muy emocionada", respondió la senadora por California ante el pedido formal del ex vicepresidente para que fuera su compañera de fórmula en las elecciones del próximo 3 de noviembre
El estilista de Luis Miguel reveló una faceta poco conocida del cantante: “Es un tipo muy querible”

El cantante se muestra accesible y sin exigencias especiales cuando acude a la estética en Miami, Florida
El estilista de Luis Miguel reveló una faceta poco conocida del cantante: “Es un tipo muy querible”

El cantante se muestra accesible y sin exigencias especiales cuando acude a la estética en Miami, Florida
“No veo la hora de poder regresar”: Checo Pérez espera participar en el GP de España

En las últimas semanas, el piloto mexicano se había resignado a observar como su compañero Nico Hulkenberg conducía en su lugar
“No veo la hora de poder regresar”: Checo Pérez espera participar en el GP de España

En las últimas semanas, el piloto mexicano se había resignado a observar como su compañero Nico Hulkenberg conducía en su lugar
El beso más violento: Eddy Vilard recordó la escena de “Rebelde” en la que incomodó a Dulce María

El actor y conductor mexicano dio vida a Teo Ruizpalacios en la serie juvenil
El beso más violento: Eddy Vilard recordó la escena de “Rebelde” en la que incomodó a Dulce María

El actor y conductor mexicano dio vida a Teo Ruizpalacios en la serie juvenil
