ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Live from Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people
Start: 12 Aug 2020 04:56 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2020 05:30 GMT
BEIRUT, LEBANON - Live from Beirut as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.
