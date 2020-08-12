Miércoles 12 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 13 Aug 2020 04:50 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE AVAILABLE LIVE ON RLS WHEN THE LIVE SIGNALS OF PROTESTS OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT IS NOT AVAILABLE

==

BEIRUT, LEBANON - View of Beirut port as the city grapples with the destruction left behind by a deadly blast which killed more than 150 people, injured thousands and left about a quarter of a million people homeless.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las imágenes de los dos lagartos de chaquira recién nacidos en el zoológico de Guadalajara

Las imágenes de los dos lagartos de chaquira recién nacidos en el zoológico de Guadalajara

Desde hace varios años habían intentado sin éxito reproducir a este lagarto venenoso
Desde hace varios años habían intentado sin éxito reproducir a este lagarto venenoso

Las imágenes de los dos lagartos de chaquira recién nacidos en el zoológico de Guadalajara

Las imágenes de los dos lagartos de chaquira recién nacidos en el zoológico de Guadalajara

Desde hace varios años habían intentado sin éxito reproducir a este lagarto venenoso
Desde hace varios años habían intentado sin éxito reproducir a este lagarto venenoso

Las frases desafiantes desde Münich que encendieron al vestuario del Barcelona en la previa del duelo ante el Bayern por Champions

Las frases desafiantes desde Münich que encendieron al vestuario del Barcelona en la previa del duelo ante el Bayern por Champions

Las declaraciones de Rummenigge y Matthäus que generaron polémica también repercutieron en el plantel del Blaugrana a días del encuentro por cuartos de final
Las declaraciones de Rummenigge y Matthäus que generaron polémica también repercutieron en el plantel del Blaugrana a días del encuentro por cuartos de final

Las frases desafiantes desde Münich que encendieron al vestuario del Barcelona en la previa del duelo ante el Bayern por Champions

Las frases desafiantes desde Münich que encendieron al vestuario del Barcelona en la previa del duelo ante el Bayern por Champions

Las declaraciones de Rummenigge y Matthäus que generaron polémica también repercutieron en el plantel del Blaugrana a días del encuentro por cuartos de final
Las declaraciones de Rummenigge y Matthäus que generaron polémica también repercutieron en el plantel del Blaugrana a días del encuentro por cuartos de final

Peleas y reclamos en “Guerreros 2020″: así fue el conflicto que involucró a Nicola y por el que Tania Rincón ofreció disculpas

Peleas y reclamos en “Guerreros 2020″: así fue el conflicto que involucró a Nicola y por el que Tania Rincón ofreció disculpas

La capitana de "Las Cobras" acusó a Nicola de agredirla
La capitana de "Las Cobras" acusó a Nicola de agredirla

Peleas y reclamos en “Guerreros 2020″: así fue el conflicto que involucró a Nicola y por el que Tania Rincón ofreció disculpas

Peleas y reclamos en “Guerreros 2020″: así fue el conflicto que involucró a Nicola y por el que Tania Rincón ofreció disculpas

La capitana de "Las Cobras" acusó a Nicola de agredirla
La capitana de "Las Cobras" acusó a Nicola de agredirla

El enigma de Louis Vuitton: el código de Lozoya para referirse a Luis Videgaray

El enigma de Louis Vuitton: el código de Lozoya para referirse a Luis Videgaray

Las siglas también podrían referirse al operador financiero de Peña Nieto desde que éste era gobernador del Estado de México
Las siglas también podrían referirse al operador financiero de Peña Nieto desde que éste era gobernador del Estado de México

El enigma de Louis Vuitton: el código de Lozoya para referirse a Luis Videgaray

El enigma de Louis Vuitton: el código de Lozoya para referirse a Luis Videgaray

Las siglas también podrían referirse al operador financiero de Peña Nieto desde que éste era gobernador del Estado de México
Las siglas también podrían referirse al operador financiero de Peña Nieto desde que éste era gobernador del Estado de México

Sólo se han vendido 33% de los cachitos para la rifa del avión presidencial; los que sobren serán para el sector salud

Sólo se han vendido 33% de los cachitos para la rifa del avión presidencial; los que sobren serán para el sector salud

Hasta el momento, por la venta se han recaudado 1,012 millones de pesos
Hasta el momento, por la venta se han recaudado 1,012 millones de pesos

Sólo se han vendido 33% de los cachitos para la rifa del avión presidencial; los que sobren serán para el sector salud

Sólo se han vendido 33% de los cachitos para la rifa del avión presidencial; los que sobren serán para el sector salud

Hasta el momento, por la venta se han recaudado 1,012 millones de pesos
Hasta el momento, por la venta se han recaudado 1,012 millones de pesos

TikTok recopiló datos de sus usuarios con fines publicitarios sin su consentimiento

TikTok recopiló datos de sus usuarios con fines publicitarios sin su consentimiento

De acuerdo a una investigación publicada por The Wall Street Journal, la popular aplicación rastreó durante 15 meses la dirección MAC de los celulares, eludiendo una política de privacidad de Google
De acuerdo a una investigación publicada por The Wall Street Journal, la popular aplicación rastreó durante 15 meses la dirección MAC de los celulares, eludiendo una política de privacidad de Google

TikTok recopiló datos de sus usuarios con fines publicitarios sin su consentimiento

TikTok recopiló datos de sus usuarios con fines publicitarios sin su consentimiento

De acuerdo a una investigación publicada por The Wall Street Journal, la popular aplicación rastreó durante 15 meses la dirección MAC de los celulares, eludiendo una política de privacidad de Google
De acuerdo a una investigación publicada por The Wall Street Journal, la popular aplicación rastreó durante 15 meses la dirección MAC de los celulares, eludiendo una política de privacidad de Google

El cabezazo de una de las máximas estrellas de la NBA que desató un escándalo: podría perderse el primer partido de los playoffs

El cabezazo de una de las máximas estrellas de la NBA que desató un escándalo: podría perderse el primer partido de los playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo tuvo una brutal reacción y fue expulsado en el triunfo de su equipo, los Milwaukee Bucks, que vencieron a los Washington Wizards
Giannis Antetokounmpo tuvo una brutal reacción y fue expulsado en el triunfo de su equipo, los Milwaukee Bucks, que vencieron a los Washington Wizards

El cabezazo de una de las máximas estrellas de la NBA que desató un escándalo: podría perderse el primer partido de los playoffs

El cabezazo de una de las máximas estrellas de la NBA que desató un escándalo: podría perderse el primer partido de los playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo tuvo una brutal reacción y fue expulsado en el triunfo de su equipo, los Milwaukee Bucks, que vencieron a los Washington Wizards
Giannis Antetokounmpo tuvo una brutal reacción y fue expulsado en el triunfo de su equipo, los Milwaukee Bucks, que vencieron a los Washington Wizards

Bono “Yo me quedo en casa” en Perú: ¿hasta cuándo lo puedo cobrar?

Bono “Yo me quedo en casa” en Perú: ¿hasta cuándo lo puedo cobrar?

El segundo subsidio reparte a las familias 380 soles, unos 110 dólares
El segundo subsidio reparte a las familias 380 soles, unos 110 dólares

Bono “Yo me quedo en casa” en Perú: ¿hasta cuándo lo puedo cobrar?

Bono “Yo me quedo en casa” en Perú: ¿hasta cuándo lo puedo cobrar?

El segundo subsidio reparte a las familias 380 soles, unos 110 dólares
El segundo subsidio reparte a las familias 380 soles, unos 110 dólares

Los 10 actores mejor pagados de 2020

Los 10 actores mejor pagados de 2020

Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson lidera la lista de Forbes por segundo año consecutivo . Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg y Ben Affleck siguen al protagonista de "Jumanji"en lo más alto del ranking
Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson lidera la lista de Forbes por segundo año consecutivo . Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg y Ben Affleck siguen al protagonista de "Jumanji"en lo más alto del ranking

Los 10 actores mejor pagados de 2020

Los 10 actores mejor pagados de 2020

Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson lidera la lista de Forbes por segundo año consecutivo . Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg y Ben Affleck siguen al protagonista de "Jumanji"en lo más alto del ranking
Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson lidera la lista de Forbes por segundo año consecutivo . Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg y Ben Affleck siguen al protagonista de "Jumanji"en lo más alto del ranking

Evo Morales aceptó la nueva fecha de elecciones en Bolivia y ordenó a sus seguidores: “Por dos o tres semanas no vamos a dar problemas”

Evo Morales aceptó la nueva fecha de elecciones en Bolivia y ordenó a sus seguidores: “Por dos o tres semanas no vamos a dar problemas”

Solicitó a sus simpatizantes que respeten el 12 de octubre para los comicios en medio de los bloqueos y protestas en las rutas del país, que trata de superar la crisis sanitaria por la pandemia de coronavirus
Solicitó a sus simpatizantes que respeten el 12 de octubre para los comicios en medio de los bloqueos y protestas en las rutas del país, que trata de superar la crisis sanitaria por la pandemia de coronavirus

Evo Morales aceptó la nueva fecha de elecciones en Bolivia y ordenó a sus seguidores: “Por dos o tres semanas no vamos a dar problemas”

Evo Morales aceptó la nueva fecha de elecciones en Bolivia y ordenó a sus seguidores: “Por dos o tres semanas no vamos a dar problemas”

Solicitó a sus simpatizantes que respeten el 12 de octubre para los comicios en medio de los bloqueos y protestas en las rutas del país, que trata de superar la crisis sanitaria por la pandemia de coronavirus
Solicitó a sus simpatizantes que respeten el 12 de octubre para los comicios en medio de los bloqueos y protestas en las rutas del país, que trata de superar la crisis sanitaria por la pandemia de coronavirus

Las revelaciones de Lozoya: los sobornos para la campaña de Peña Nieto superaron los USD 4 millones

Las revelaciones de Lozoya: los sobornos para la campaña de Peña Nieto superaron los USD 4 millones

Emilio Lozoya reveló que en 2012 recibió de Odebrecht el doble de sobornos de lo que hasta ahora se conocía
Emilio Lozoya reveló que en 2012 recibió de Odebrecht el doble de sobornos de lo que hasta ahora se conocía

Las revelaciones de Lozoya: los sobornos para la campaña de Peña Nieto superaron los USD 4 millones

Las revelaciones de Lozoya: los sobornos para la campaña de Peña Nieto superaron los USD 4 millones

Emilio Lozoya reveló que en 2012 recibió de Odebrecht el doble de sobornos de lo que hasta ahora se conocía
Emilio Lozoya reveló que en 2012 recibió de Odebrecht el doble de sobornos de lo que hasta ahora se conocía

“Si ellos lo deciden, sí”: López Obrador deja en manos de los doctores la decisión de que él use cubrebocas

“Si ellos lo deciden, sí”: López Obrador deja en manos de los doctores la decisión de que él use cubrebocas

El presidente de México reiteró que seguirá atendiendo las recomendaciones sanitarias de los especialistas
El presidente de México reiteró que seguirá atendiendo las recomendaciones sanitarias de los especialistas

“Si ellos lo deciden, sí”: López Obrador deja en manos de los doctores la decisión de que él use cubrebocas

“Si ellos lo deciden, sí”: López Obrador deja en manos de los doctores la decisión de que él use cubrebocas

El presidente de México reiteró que seguirá atendiendo las recomendaciones sanitarias de los especialistas
El presidente de México reiteró que seguirá atendiendo las recomendaciones sanitarias de los especialistas
MAS NOTICIAS