Miércoles 12 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/TAIWAN

Por REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen makes statement on Hong Kong

Start: 12 Aug 2020 05:20 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2020 06:30 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expected to make statement on situation in Hong Kong

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DPP

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Liga MX: tras caso de dopaje, Víctor “Pocho” Guzmán tendrá una segunda oportunidad con los Tuzos del Pachuca

Luego del escándalo que le provocó su salida de las Chivas del Guadalajara, la última joya del club hidalguense asegura que se encuentra en buena forma y no defraudara a la afición
Luego del escándalo que le provocó su salida de las Chivas del Guadalajara, la última joya del club hidalguense asegura que se encuentra en buena forma y no defraudara a la afición
Detuvieron a “El Irving”, principal operador de La Unión de Tepito y relacionado con el ataque en Plaza Garibaldi

De 23 años, es acusado de ser distribuidor de narcóticos y estar presuntamente relacionado con asaltos a transeúntes, conductores de vehículos, y cobro de extorsiones
De 23 años, es acusado de ser distribuidor de narcóticos y estar presuntamente relacionado con asaltos a transeúntes, conductores de vehículos, y cobro de extorsiones
Ciclo escolar 2020-2021: cinco cosas que no debes olvidar para el regreso a clases

Es fundamental la comunicación intrafamiliar para conocer los sentimientos de la hija o hijo y así mejorar su rendimiento durante el confinamiento porque la salud mental es igual de importante
Es fundamental la comunicación intrafamiliar para conocer los sentimientos de la hija o hijo y así mejorar su rendimiento durante el confinamiento porque la salud mental es igual de importante
Se filtró presunta foto de Yolanda Andrade y Verónica Castro juntas en París

Una imagen donde supuestamente aparecen ambas conductoras abrazándose revive los rumores desatados por Yolanda Andrade sobre una presunta relación sentimental entre ellas
Una imagen donde supuestamente aparecen ambas conductoras abrazándose revive los rumores desatados por Yolanda Andrade sobre una presunta relación sentimental entre ellas
Con largas filas para comprar el diario, los ciudadanos de Hong Kong salieron a respaldar al magnate de medios Jimmy Lai

El dueño de “Apple Daily” estuvo preso por más de 36 horas bajo la polémica ley sobre la seguridad nacional impuesta por el régimen chino
El dueño de “Apple Daily” estuvo preso por más de 36 horas bajo la polémica ley sobre la seguridad nacional impuesta por el régimen chino
El Ministro de Economía de Brasil anunció una “estampida” en su cartera por el retraso en las privatizaciones

Salim Mattar y Paulo Uebel renunciaron por su frustración ante la lentitud de los procesos que les fueron encargados, y que se ha dificultado por la crisis sanitaria que castiga al país, el segundo más afectado del mundo por la pandemia de COVID-19
Salim Mattar y Paulo Uebel renunciaron por su frustración ante la lentitud de los procesos que les fueron encargados, y que se ha dificultado por la crisis sanitaria que castiga al país, el segundo más afectado del mundo por la pandemia de COVID-19
La OPS solicitó a México incrementar el número de pruebas para detectar COVID-19

El subdirector del organismo, Jarbas Barbosa, señaló que es importante que las autoridades revisen las medidas adoptadas para disminuir la velocidad de transmisión y controlarla
El subdirector del organismo, Jarbas Barbosa, señaló que es importante que las autoridades revisen las medidas adoptadas para disminuir la velocidad de transmisión y controlarla
En esta fecha llegaría la vacuna contra el coronavirus a México

Las primeras dosis estarán destinadas al personal médico, así como a personas del sectores vulnerables
Las primeras dosis estarán destinadas al personal médico, así como a personas del sectores vulnerables
El asesino de la “sirena” mexicana en Costa Rica fue absuelto del crimen y será puesto en libertad

Un tribunal de Costa Rica sostuvo que las pruebas contra el acusado de matar a María Trinidad Mathus Tenorio cuando viajaba por ese país eran insuficientes
Un tribunal de Costa Rica sostuvo que las pruebas contra el acusado de matar a María Trinidad Mathus Tenorio cuando viajaba por ese país eran insuficientes
Mauricio Claver-Carone, la línea que trazó en América Latina y el futuro del BID

El candidato de los Estados Unidos para presidir el organismo acusó a la Argentina de querer "secuestrar" las elecciones de la entidad bancaria. Qué cree su entorno que podría suceder finalmente
El candidato de los Estados Unidos para presidir el organismo acusó a la Argentina de querer "secuestrar" las elecciones de la entidad bancaria. Qué cree su entorno que podría suceder finalmente
La Cineteca Nacional reabrirá sus salas a partir de este 12 de agosto

Como parte del regreso a la nueva normalidad, la institución anunció que seguirán medidas de higiene y el aforo será del 30% de su capacidad
Como parte del regreso a la nueva normalidad, la institución anunció que seguirán medidas de higiene y el aforo será del 30% de su capacidad
Intentan cancelar a youtuber Dross por usar el término “feminazis”

Usuarios se confrontaron a favor y en contra del youtuber por la polémica
Usuarios se confrontaron a favor y en contra del youtuber por la polémica
