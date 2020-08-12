ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND-UPDATE

New Zealand's Ardern updates on coronavirus lockdown
Start: 12 Aug 2020 03:50 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2020 05:00 GMT
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference after the country went back into lockdown following the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in over 100 days.
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference after the country went back into lockdown following the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in over 100 days.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPPECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com