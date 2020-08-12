Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND-UPDATE

Por REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2020

New Zealand's Ardern updates on coronavirus lockdown

Start: 12 Aug 2020 03:50 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2020 05:00 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference after the country went back into lockdown following the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in over 100 days.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference after the country went back into lockdown following the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in over 100 days.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPPECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Marco Fabián vuelve a la Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez hizo oficial la llegada del volante

Marco Fabián vuelve a la Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez hizo oficial la llegada del volante

El mediocampista vestirá su tercer camiseta en México, luego de su paso por las Chivas de Guadalajara y Cruz Azul
El mediocampista vestirá su tercer camiseta en México, luego de su paso por las Chivas de Guadalajara y Cruz Azul

Marco Fabián vuelve a la Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez hizo oficial la llegada del volante

Marco Fabián vuelve a la Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez hizo oficial la llegada del volante

El mediocampista vestirá su tercer camiseta en México, luego de su paso por las Chivas de Guadalajara y Cruz Azul
El mediocampista vestirá su tercer camiseta en México, luego de su paso por las Chivas de Guadalajara y Cruz Azul

Encontraron restos de al menos ocho personas en una laguna entre Tijuana y Tecate

Encontraron restos de al menos ocho personas en una laguna entre Tijuana y Tecate

Encontraron restos de al menos ocho personas en una laguna entre Tijuana y Tecate

Encontraron restos de al menos ocho personas en una laguna entre Tijuana y Tecate

Mario Delgado coincidió en eliminar fideicomisos y destinar recursos al sector Salud

Mario Delgado coincidió en eliminar fideicomisos y destinar recursos al sector Salud

Se prevé que esto afectará negativamente al cine, la ciencia, el deporte y la tecnología
Se prevé que esto afectará negativamente al cine, la ciencia, el deporte y la tecnología

Mario Delgado coincidió en eliminar fideicomisos y destinar recursos al sector Salud

Mario Delgado coincidió en eliminar fideicomisos y destinar recursos al sector Salud

Se prevé que esto afectará negativamente al cine, la ciencia, el deporte y la tecnología
Se prevé que esto afectará negativamente al cine, la ciencia, el deporte y la tecnología

Bioluminiscencia: Estas son las fechas para apreciar el fenómeno en las playas mexicanas

Bioluminiscencia: Estas son las fechas para apreciar el fenómeno en las playas mexicanas

Desde Quintana Roo hasta Baja California Sur, la luminiscencia biológica se puede apreciar principalmente en los últimos meses del año
Desde Quintana Roo hasta Baja California Sur, la luminiscencia biológica se puede apreciar principalmente en los últimos meses del año

Bioluminiscencia: Estas son las fechas para apreciar el fenómeno en las playas mexicanas

Bioluminiscencia: Estas son las fechas para apreciar el fenómeno en las playas mexicanas

Desde Quintana Roo hasta Baja California Sur, la luminiscencia biológica se puede apreciar principalmente en los últimos meses del año
Desde Quintana Roo hasta Baja California Sur, la luminiscencia biológica se puede apreciar principalmente en los últimos meses del año

Un largo camino que arrancó con Calderón y García Luna

Un largo camino que arrancó con Calderón y García Luna

El acuerdo, que permitirá el intercambio de información para el combate de 30 tipos de crímenes —como el tráfico de drogas y de armas— entre México y la Europol, no tiene su origen en el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, como lo aseguró Fabián Medina, el jefe de la oficina de la cancillería mexicana que el pasado 20 de julio asistió a la La Haya
El acuerdo, que permitirá el intercambio de información para el combate de 30 tipos de crímenes —como el tráfico de drogas y de armas— entre México y la Europol, no tiene su origen en el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, como lo aseguró Fabián Medina, el jefe de la oficina de la cancillería mexicana que el pasado 20 de julio asistió a la La Haya

Un largo camino que arrancó con Calderón y García Luna

Un largo camino que arrancó con Calderón y García Luna

El acuerdo, que permitirá el intercambio de información para el combate de 30 tipos de crímenes —como el tráfico de drogas y de armas— entre México y la Europol, no tiene su origen en el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, como lo aseguró Fabián Medina, el jefe de la oficina de la cancillería mexicana que el pasado 20 de julio asistió a la La Haya
El acuerdo, que permitirá el intercambio de información para el combate de 30 tipos de crímenes —como el tráfico de drogas y de armas— entre México y la Europol, no tiene su origen en el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, como lo aseguró Fabián Medina, el jefe de la oficina de la cancillería mexicana que el pasado 20 de julio asistió a la La Haya

Senador presentará iniciativa para prohibir la venta de comida chatarra a niños en todo el país

Senador presentará iniciativa para prohibir la venta de comida chatarra a niños en todo el país

Salomón Jara Cruz también propuso que el Impuesto Especial a la Producción de Servicios (IEPS) a alimentos procesados y bebidas de alto contenido calórico sea el equivalente a la mitad de su precio
Salomón Jara Cruz también propuso que el Impuesto Especial a la Producción de Servicios (IEPS) a alimentos procesados y bebidas de alto contenido calórico sea el equivalente a la mitad de su precio

Senador presentará iniciativa para prohibir la venta de comida chatarra a niños en todo el país

Senador presentará iniciativa para prohibir la venta de comida chatarra a niños en todo el país

Salomón Jara Cruz también propuso que el Impuesto Especial a la Producción de Servicios (IEPS) a alimentos procesados y bebidas de alto contenido calórico sea el equivalente a la mitad de su precio
Salomón Jara Cruz también propuso que el Impuesto Especial a la Producción de Servicios (IEPS) a alimentos procesados y bebidas de alto contenido calórico sea el equivalente a la mitad de su precio

Nueve recién nacidos dieron positivo a COVID-19 en Oaxaca

Nueve recién nacidos dieron positivo a COVID-19 en Oaxaca

Los bebés se encuentran aislados: tres en el área COVID, uno en terapia intermedia, en tanto el resto están en observación en las áreas de urgencias de Pediatría y Toco-pediatría
Los bebés se encuentran aislados: tres en el área COVID, uno en terapia intermedia, en tanto el resto están en observación en las áreas de urgencias de Pediatría y Toco-pediatría

Nueve recién nacidos dieron positivo a COVID-19 en Oaxaca

Nueve recién nacidos dieron positivo a COVID-19 en Oaxaca

Los bebés se encuentran aislados: tres en el área COVID, uno en terapia intermedia, en tanto el resto están en observación en las áreas de urgencias de Pediatría y Toco-pediatría
Los bebés se encuentran aislados: tres en el área COVID, uno en terapia intermedia, en tanto el resto están en observación en las áreas de urgencias de Pediatría y Toco-pediatría

COVID-19, recuperación económica, reforma al Poder Judicial y marihuana: los temas del Congreso tras su receso

COVID-19, recuperación económica, reforma al Poder Judicial y marihuana: los temas del Congreso tras su receso

La Cámara de Diputados y el Senado se preparan para un nuevo periodo ordinario: desde la posibilidad de reformar la ley para realizar sesiones virtuales hasta la renovación de las presidencias de ambos cuerpos legislativos
La Cámara de Diputados y el Senado se preparan para un nuevo periodo ordinario: desde la posibilidad de reformar la ley para realizar sesiones virtuales hasta la renovación de las presidencias de ambos cuerpos legislativos

COVID-19, recuperación económica, reforma al Poder Judicial y marihuana: los temas del Congreso tras su receso

COVID-19, recuperación económica, reforma al Poder Judicial y marihuana: los temas del Congreso tras su receso

La Cámara de Diputados y el Senado se preparan para un nuevo periodo ordinario: desde la posibilidad de reformar la ley para realizar sesiones virtuales hasta la renovación de las presidencias de ambos cuerpos legislativos
La Cámara de Diputados y el Senado se preparan para un nuevo periodo ordinario: desde la posibilidad de reformar la ley para realizar sesiones virtuales hasta la renovación de las presidencias de ambos cuerpos legislativos

Santos Laguna saldrá sin miedo a enfrentar al América, aseguró Guillermo Almada

Santos Laguna saldrá sin miedo a enfrentar al América, aseguró Guillermo Almada

El técnico uruguayo reconoció que las Águilas son un “equipo poderoso”, pero adelantó que irán por los tres puntos
El técnico uruguayo reconoció que las Águilas son un “equipo poderoso”, pero adelantó que irán por los tres puntos

Santos Laguna saldrá sin miedo a enfrentar al América, aseguró Guillermo Almada

Santos Laguna saldrá sin miedo a enfrentar al América, aseguró Guillermo Almada

El técnico uruguayo reconoció que las Águilas son un “equipo poderoso”, pero adelantó que irán por los tres puntos
El técnico uruguayo reconoció que las Águilas son un “equipo poderoso”, pero adelantó que irán por los tres puntos

No era Consuelo Duval en la playa nudista, pero los memes no dejaron pasar la ocasión

No era Consuelo Duval en la playa nudista, pero los memes no dejaron pasar la ocasión

Con humor, la actriz negó que la figura de la imagen fuera de ella
Con humor, la actriz negó que la figura de la imagen fuera de ella

No era Consuelo Duval en la playa nudista, pero los memes no dejaron pasar la ocasión

No era Consuelo Duval en la playa nudista, pero los memes no dejaron pasar la ocasión

Con humor, la actriz negó que la figura de la imagen fuera de ella
Con humor, la actriz negó que la figura de la imagen fuera de ella

Coronavirus en México: suman 53,929 muertos y 492,522 contagios

Coronavirus en México: suman 53,929 muertos y 492,522 contagios

Coronavirus en México: suman 53,929 muertos y 492,522 contagios

Coronavirus en México: suman 53,929 muertos y 492,522 contagios

Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida
Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida

Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida
Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida
MAS NOTICIAS