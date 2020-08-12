Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND-PM

Por REUTERSAUG 12
11 de Agosto de 2020

Ardern speaks after New Zealand COVID cases emerge

Start: 11 Aug 2020 22:24 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 23:57 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference, following new cases of the coronavirus that ended a 102-day record run without any new infections in the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO ACCESS NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en México: suman 53,929 muertos y 492,522 contagios

Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida
Astrólogo acusó a Sherlyn de amenazas y de atentar contra Andrea Legarreta

Según Jorge Clarividente, la actriz le tiene amenazado a él y a su familia, por lo que teme por su vida
SEP: asignación de plazas definitivas para maestros será en 2021; habrá interinatos para este ciclo escolar

Se espera que en los primeros meses de 2021 se pueda concluir el proceso con la aplicación de dos pruebas presenciales
SEP: asignación de plazas definitivas para maestros será en 2021; habrá interinatos para este ciclo escolar

Se espera que en los primeros meses de 2021 se pueda concluir el proceso con la aplicación de dos pruebas presenciales
Resurgió una entrevista de Christian Nodal en donde admitió que siempre ha salido con mujeres mayores

Este patrón no se ha roto ya que Belinda cumplirá 28 años este mes, mientras que el intérprete de "Adiós Amor" tiene 21 años
Resurgió una entrevista de Christian Nodal en donde admitió que siempre ha salido con mujeres mayores

Este patrón no se ha roto ya que Belinda cumplirá 28 años este mes, mientras que el intérprete de "Adiós Amor" tiene 21 años
ICE registró 4,417 migrantes con coronavirus en sus centros de detención

El servicio de migración en EEUU también confirmó que hubo decesos entre los infectados
ICE registró 4,417 migrantes con coronavirus en sus centros de detención

El servicio de migración en EEUU también confirmó que hubo decesos entre los infectados
“No veas de afuera hacia adentro”: mamá de Christian Nodal aconsejó a su hijo tras el destape de su romance con Belinda

Silvia Cristina escribió una extensa carta dirigida al intérprete en la que le aconseja mantenerse alerta
“No veas de afuera hacia adentro”: mamá de Christian Nodal aconsejó a su hijo tras el destape de su romance con Belinda

Silvia Cristina escribió una extensa carta dirigida al intérprete en la que le aconseja mantenerse alerta
Con humor, Consuelo Duval aclaró el tema de las fotos en playa nudista

La comediante respondió en sus redes sociales sobre si se trata de ella o de un montaje. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Con humor, Consuelo Duval aclaró el tema de las fotos en playa nudista

La comediante respondió en sus redes sociales sobre si se trata de ella o de un montaje. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Generales a López Obrador: ni ejércitos de robocops ni militares en la calle acabarán con inseguridad

La clave para acabar con la inseguridad que pone en riesgo al país está en aplicar el estado de derecho y preparar cibersoldados, sugieren
Generales a López Obrador: ni ejércitos de robocops ni militares en la calle acabarán con inseguridad

La clave para acabar con la inseguridad que pone en riesgo al país está en aplicar el estado de derecho y preparar cibersoldados, sugieren
En esta era del miedo es tiempo de cambiarlo todo

El mundo cambió para siempre con el COVID-19 y seguirá cambiando de forma cada vez más acelerada. Esto significará más desempleo y más quiebras de empresas. El futuro da miedo. ¿Qué hacer para sobrevivir a esta vorágine? Abrazar el cambio podría salvarte
En esta era del miedo es tiempo de cambiarlo todo

El mundo cambió para siempre con el COVID-19 y seguirá cambiando de forma cada vez más acelerada. Esto significará más desempleo y más quiebras de empresas. El futuro da miedo. ¿Qué hacer para sobrevivir a esta vorágine? Abrazar el cambio podría salvarte
Qué hay detrás de la orden de aprehensión contra Jesús Orta

La FGR tiene en la mira al ex secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana de la capital por su supuesta participación en delincuencia organizada con la finalidad de cometer operaciones de recursos de procedencia ilícita
Qué hay detrás de la orden de aprehensión contra Jesús Orta

La FGR tiene en la mira al ex secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana de la capital por su supuesta participación en delincuencia organizada con la finalidad de cometer operaciones de recursos de procedencia ilícita
El Centro Simon Wiesenthal condenó la presencia de negacionistas del genocidio de Ruanda en la Comisión del Pasado Colonial Belga

“Saber que tiene negadores del genocidio en su Comisión Directiva es un ultraje”, indicó la organización no gubernamental en un comunicado. A su vez, expresó su apoyo a IBUKA, una ONG que agrupa a varias asociaciones de sobrevivientes
El Centro Simon Wiesenthal condenó la presencia de negacionistas del genocidio de Ruanda en la Comisión del Pasado Colonial Belga

“Saber que tiene negadores del genocidio en su Comisión Directiva es un ultraje”, indicó la organización no gubernamental en un comunicado. A su vez, expresó su apoyo a IBUKA, una ONG que agrupa a varias asociaciones de sobrevivientes
El brutal ataque de un ex futbolista ruso que dejó a un árbitro en el hospital

Roman Shirokov perdió los cabales cuando vio la tarjeta roja . El encuentro correspondía a una competencia amateur
El brutal ataque de un ex futbolista ruso que dejó a un árbitro en el hospital

Roman Shirokov perdió los cabales cuando vio la tarjeta roja . El encuentro correspondía a una competencia amateur
