Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY TAIWAN-USA/

Por REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2020

U.S. health chief gives speech during Taiwan visit

Start: 11 Aug 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- U.S. Heath Secretary Alex Azar gives a speech at a university in Taiwan after meeting meets Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. China has been angered by the visit and on Monday flew fighter jets near Taiwan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Voluptuosas, maquilladas y vestidas de diseñador: quiénes son las buchonas y cuál es su relación con el narco

Voluptuosas, maquilladas y vestidas de diseñador: quiénes son las buchonas y cuál es su relación con el narco

Son mujeres encantadoras y bellas, algunas de ellas han sido más que parejas de los narcotraficantes han sido líderes en ese mercado
Son mujeres encantadoras y bellas, algunas de ellas han sido más que parejas de los narcotraficantes han sido líderes en ese mercado

Voluptuosas, maquilladas y vestidas de diseñador: quiénes son las buchonas y cuál es su relación con el narco

Voluptuosas, maquilladas y vestidas de diseñador: quiénes son las buchonas y cuál es su relación con el narco

Son mujeres encantadoras y bellas, algunas de ellas han sido más que parejas de los narcotraficantes han sido líderes en ese mercado
Son mujeres encantadoras y bellas, algunas de ellas han sido más que parejas de los narcotraficantes han sido líderes en ese mercado

SEP:“Vida saludable”, materia con la que se busca prevenir enfermedades y reducir consumo de alimentos “chatarra”

SEP:“Vida saludable”, materia con la que se busca prevenir enfermedades y reducir consumo de alimentos “chatarra”

Las autoridades educativas presentaron la materia que será reincorporada en el próximo curso escolar en el nivel básico
Las autoridades educativas presentaron la materia que será reincorporada en el próximo curso escolar en el nivel básico

SEP:“Vida saludable”, materia con la que se busca prevenir enfermedades y reducir consumo de alimentos “chatarra”

SEP:“Vida saludable”, materia con la que se busca prevenir enfermedades y reducir consumo de alimentos “chatarra”

Las autoridades educativas presentaron la materia que será reincorporada en el próximo curso escolar en el nivel básico
Las autoridades educativas presentaron la materia que será reincorporada en el próximo curso escolar en el nivel básico

Secretarios de Estado y gobernadores: cómo ha pegado el COVID-19 a la clase política mexicana

Secretarios de Estado y gobernadores: cómo ha pegado el COVID-19 a la clase política mexicana

De los más de 480,000 personas con la enfermedad, varios funcionarios públicos son los que alimentan la escalofriante cifra
De los más de 480,000 personas con la enfermedad, varios funcionarios públicos son los que alimentan la escalofriante cifra

Secretarios de Estado y gobernadores: cómo ha pegado el COVID-19 a la clase política mexicana

Secretarios de Estado y gobernadores: cómo ha pegado el COVID-19 a la clase política mexicana

De los más de 480,000 personas con la enfermedad, varios funcionarios públicos son los que alimentan la escalofriante cifra
De los más de 480,000 personas con la enfermedad, varios funcionarios públicos son los que alimentan la escalofriante cifra

SEP: estos son los cambios en la materia “Formación cívica y ética” para el nuevo ciclo escolar

SEP: estos son los cambios en la materia “Formación cívica y ética” para el nuevo ciclo escolar

Se busca que docentes y estudiantes participen en la revisión y elaboración de los materiales de apoyo para la enseñanza de valores
Se busca que docentes y estudiantes participen en la revisión y elaboración de los materiales de apoyo para la enseñanza de valores

SEP: estos son los cambios en la materia “Formación cívica y ética” para el nuevo ciclo escolar

SEP: estos son los cambios en la materia “Formación cívica y ética” para el nuevo ciclo escolar

Se busca que docentes y estudiantes participen en la revisión y elaboración de los materiales de apoyo para la enseñanza de valores
Se busca que docentes y estudiantes participen en la revisión y elaboración de los materiales de apoyo para la enseñanza de valores

Quiénes son los candidatos de Morena a la presidencia del Senado y por qué la oposición no ocupará el puesto

Quiénes son los candidatos de Morena a la presidencia del Senado y por qué la oposición no ocupará el puesto

Ricardo Monreal dio a conocer que el partido de la mayoría realizará la elección interna para encabezar la Mesa Directiva que hasta ahora ocupa Mónica Fernández Balboa
Ricardo Monreal dio a conocer que el partido de la mayoría realizará la elección interna para encabezar la Mesa Directiva que hasta ahora ocupa Mónica Fernández Balboa

Quiénes son los candidatos de Morena a la presidencia del Senado y por qué la oposición no ocupará el puesto

Quiénes son los candidatos de Morena a la presidencia del Senado y por qué la oposición no ocupará el puesto

Ricardo Monreal dio a conocer que el partido de la mayoría realizará la elección interna para encabezar la Mesa Directiva que hasta ahora ocupa Mónica Fernández Balboa
Ricardo Monreal dio a conocer que el partido de la mayoría realizará la elección interna para encabezar la Mesa Directiva que hasta ahora ocupa Mónica Fernández Balboa

Alcalde de Ecatepec respaldó la iniciativa de dividir al municipio en dos

Alcalde de Ecatepec respaldó la iniciativa de dividir al municipio en dos

De acuerdo con Fernando Vilchis Contreras, la petición responde a que los recursos asignados a este municipio no son suficientes para atender las demandas de la población
De acuerdo con Fernando Vilchis Contreras, la petición responde a que los recursos asignados a este municipio no son suficientes para atender las demandas de la población

Alcalde de Ecatepec respaldó la iniciativa de dividir al municipio en dos

Alcalde de Ecatepec respaldó la iniciativa de dividir al municipio en dos

De acuerdo con Fernando Vilchis Contreras, la petición responde a que los recursos asignados a este municipio no son suficientes para atender las demandas de la población
De acuerdo con Fernando Vilchis Contreras, la petición responde a que los recursos asignados a este municipio no son suficientes para atender las demandas de la población

Masa y pandemia

Masa y pandemia

Mientras el gobierno tacha de “zopilotes” a quienes cuentan los decesos, la oposición busca medrar de la tragedia culpando directamente al presidente y al “zar del COVID”, Hugo López Gatell
Mientras el gobierno tacha de “zopilotes” a quienes cuentan los decesos, la oposición busca medrar de la tragedia culpando directamente al presidente y al “zar del COVID”, Hugo López Gatell

Masa y pandemia

Masa y pandemia

Mientras el gobierno tacha de “zopilotes” a quienes cuentan los decesos, la oposición busca medrar de la tragedia culpando directamente al presidente y al “zar del COVID”, Hugo López Gatell
Mientras el gobierno tacha de “zopilotes” a quienes cuentan los decesos, la oposición busca medrar de la tragedia culpando directamente al presidente y al “zar del COVID”, Hugo López Gatell

Científicos de Gales confirman teoría de investigador de la UNAM sobre la presencia de una estrella de neutrones

Científicos de Gales confirman teoría de investigador de la UNAM sobre la presencia de una estrella de neutrones

El hallazgo observacional fue hecho por el grupo de Phil Cigan y Matsuura Mikako y publicado en la revista científica "The Astrophysical Journal"
El hallazgo observacional fue hecho por el grupo de Phil Cigan y Matsuura Mikako y publicado en la revista científica "The Astrophysical Journal"

Científicos de Gales confirman teoría de investigador de la UNAM sobre la presencia de una estrella de neutrones

Científicos de Gales confirman teoría de investigador de la UNAM sobre la presencia de una estrella de neutrones

El hallazgo observacional fue hecho por el grupo de Phil Cigan y Matsuura Mikako y publicado en la revista científica "The Astrophysical Journal"
El hallazgo observacional fue hecho por el grupo de Phil Cigan y Matsuura Mikako y publicado en la revista científica "The Astrophysical Journal"

El mundo superó los 20 millones de casos positivos de coronavirus

El mundo superó los 20 millones de casos positivos de coronavirus

La cifra se desprende del último balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins. El número de muertes, en tanto, supera los 733.000 Más del 40% de los contagios confirmados provienen de Estados Unidos y Brasil
La cifra se desprende del último balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins. El número de muertes, en tanto, supera los 733.000 Más del 40% de los contagios confirmados provienen de Estados Unidos y Brasil

El mundo superó los 20 millones de casos positivos de coronavirus

El mundo superó los 20 millones de casos positivos de coronavirus

La cifra se desprende del último balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins. El número de muertes, en tanto, supera los 733.000 Más del 40% de los contagios confirmados provienen de Estados Unidos y Brasil
La cifra se desprende del último balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins. El número de muertes, en tanto, supera los 733.000 Más del 40% de los contagios confirmados provienen de Estados Unidos y Brasil

Nuevos choques entre manifestantes y la policía en Bielorrusia dejan al menos un muerto

Nuevos choques entre manifestantes y la policía en Bielorrusia dejan al menos un muerto

Las tensiones en el país siguen en alza tras la victoria del presidente Alexandre Lukashenko en unas polémicas elecciones señaladas por fraude
Las tensiones en el país siguen en alza tras la victoria del presidente Alexandre Lukashenko en unas polémicas elecciones señaladas por fraude

Nuevos choques entre manifestantes y la policía en Bielorrusia dejan al menos un muerto

Nuevos choques entre manifestantes y la policía en Bielorrusia dejan al menos un muerto

Las tensiones en el país siguen en alza tras la victoria del presidente Alexandre Lukashenko en unas polémicas elecciones señaladas por fraude
Las tensiones en el país siguen en alza tras la victoria del presidente Alexandre Lukashenko en unas polémicas elecciones señaladas por fraude

Una farmacéutica española explicó cuál debe ser la rutina de cuidado de mascarillas para evitar que generen infecciones bacterianas

Una farmacéutica española explicó cuál debe ser la rutina de cuidado de mascarillas para evitar que generen infecciones bacterianas

“Mi idea era demostrar que el uso continuado de mascarillas sin cambiarlas o lavarlas, puede tener consecuencias de un sobrecrecimiento bacteriano en nuestra boca”, advirtió Marisa Alonso
“Mi idea era demostrar que el uso continuado de mascarillas sin cambiarlas o lavarlas, puede tener consecuencias de un sobrecrecimiento bacteriano en nuestra boca”, advirtió Marisa Alonso

Una farmacéutica española explicó cuál debe ser la rutina de cuidado de mascarillas para evitar que generen infecciones bacterianas

Una farmacéutica española explicó cuál debe ser la rutina de cuidado de mascarillas para evitar que generen infecciones bacterianas

“Mi idea era demostrar que el uso continuado de mascarillas sin cambiarlas o lavarlas, puede tener consecuencias de un sobrecrecimiento bacteriano en nuestra boca”, advirtió Marisa Alonso
“Mi idea era demostrar que el uso continuado de mascarillas sin cambiarlas o lavarlas, puede tener consecuencias de un sobrecrecimiento bacteriano en nuestra boca”, advirtió Marisa Alonso

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 53,003 muertes y 485,836 contagios confirmados

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 53,003 muertes y 485,836 contagios confirmados

Las autoridades sanitarias nacionales informaron sobre el avance del COVID-19, que sigue a la alza en el país y roza el medio millar de infectados
Las autoridades sanitarias nacionales informaron sobre el avance del COVID-19, que sigue a la alza en el país y roza el medio millar de infectados

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 53,003 muertes y 485,836 contagios confirmados

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 53,003 muertes y 485,836 contagios confirmados

Las autoridades sanitarias nacionales informaron sobre el avance del COVID-19, que sigue a la alza en el país y roza el medio millar de infectados
Las autoridades sanitarias nacionales informaron sobre el avance del COVID-19, que sigue a la alza en el país y roza el medio millar de infectados
MAS NOTICIAS