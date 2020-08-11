ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut a week after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 11 Aug 2020 14:02 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 15:02 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Live from Beirut a week after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.

========

1408GMT - Protesters gather near blast site

1438GMT - People gather for vigil commemorating victims of the blast

1448GMT - Protest near blast site

1454GMT - People marching to commemorate victims

1502GMT - Protesters applauding firefighters / gathering near blast site

1503GMT - People marching to commemorate victims

1506GMT - Protesters gather near blast site

1519GMT - Names of victims appear on screen in commemoration

1542GMT - People light candles

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com