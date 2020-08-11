ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut a week after deadly blast killed more than 150 people
Start: 11 Aug 2020 14:02 GMT
End: 11 Aug 2020 15:02 GMT
BEIRUT, LEBANON - Live from Beirut a week after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.
========
1408GMT - Protesters gather near blast site
1438GMT - People gather for vigil commemorating victims of the blast
1448GMT - Protest near blast site
1454GMT - People marching to commemorate victims
1502GMT - Protesters applauding firefighters / gathering near blast site
1503GMT - People marching to commemorate victims
1506GMT - Protesters gather near blast site
1519GMT - Names of victims appear on screen in commemoration
1542GMT - People light candles
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com