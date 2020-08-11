Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2020

Beirut a week after deadly blast killed more than 150 people

Start: 11 Aug 2020 14:02 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 15:02 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Live from Beirut a week after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.

========

1408GMT - Protesters gather near blast site

1438GMT - People gather for vigil commemorating victims of the blast

1448GMT - Protest near blast site

1454GMT - People marching to commemorate victims

1502GMT - Protesters applauding firefighters / gathering near blast site

1503GMT - People marching to commemorate victims

1506GMT - Protesters gather near blast site

1519GMT - Names of victims appear on screen in commemoration

1542GMT - People light candles

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cómo borrar el caché de WhatsApp y qué beneficios le traerá a tu dispositivo

Realizar esta acción puede convertirse en una buena aliada en el caso de que la aplicación no funcione como debería hacerlo
Realizar esta acción puede convertirse en una buena aliada en el caso de que la aplicación no funcione como debería hacerlo
El fútbol como factoría: cómo una familia pasó de producir frijoles y arroz a “sembrar” y exportar jugadores brasileños

Los Stival tenían una exitosa empresa agrícola en Curitiba. Hace una década, decidieron invertir en una materia prima que abunda en sus país. Renan Lodi, del Atlético de Madrid, es el primer gran éxito de su semillero
Los Stival tenían una exitosa empresa agrícola en Curitiba. Hace una década, decidieron invertir en una materia prima que abunda en sus país. Renan Lodi, del Atlético de Madrid, es el primer gran éxito de su semillero
Alemania cuestionó la calidad, eficacia y seguridad de la vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus

El Ministerio de Salud advirtió por la falta de datos de la fórmula anunciada por Vladimir Putin, que sólo ha completado dos fases de ensayo sin divulgar el detalle de los resultados
El Ministerio de Salud advirtió por la falta de datos de la fórmula anunciada por Vladimir Putin, que sólo ha completado dos fases de ensayo sin divulgar el detalle de los resultados
Ante disminución de hospitalizados por COVID-19, Hospital General inicia proceso de desconversión

El hospital destinó seis de sus edificios para la atención COVID, con lo que pasó de tener 70 a 222 camas
El hospital destinó seis de sus edificios para la atención COVID, con lo que pasó de tener 70 a 222 camas
“Me golpeó”: Gabriela Bo destapó oscuros detalles de Cristian Castro y apoyó a Yolanda Andrade

La ex esposa del cantante reveló que "es muy fuerte" todo lo que hay detrás de su historia con el hijo de Verónica Castro
La ex esposa del cantante reveló que "es muy fuerte" todo lo que hay detrás de su historia con el hijo de Verónica Castro
Se terminó la paz entre Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt: la actriz pidió la recusación del juez a cargo de su divorcio

La intérprete pidió el retiro de magistrado porque sospecha que tiene una relación comercial con una de las abogadas de su ex marido
La intérprete pidió el retiro de magistrado porque sospecha que tiene una relación comercial con una de las abogadas de su ex marido
Fuerte acusación contra Feliciano López: “Hizo una fiesta para celebrar que su ex había perdido al hijo que esperaban”

La modelo Alba Carrillo dijo que el veterano tenista español festejó cuando su ex pareja María José Suárez perdió su embarazo en 2010
La modelo Alba Carrillo dijo que el veterano tenista español festejó cuando su ex pareja María José Suárez perdió su embarazo en 2010
Investigadores del IPN crearon un fármaco contra cualquier tipo de influenza

Tras 10 años de investigación, lograron obtener la patente
Tras 10 años de investigación, lograron obtener la patente
De las mansiones y una isla privada, a la más fría celda: los detalles de la vida de Ghislaine Maxwell en una prisión de Nueva York

Los abogados de la ex pareja de Jeffrey Epstein solicitaron mejorar las condiciones en el Centro Correccional Metropolitano en Brooklyn
Los abogados de la ex pareja de Jeffrey Epstein solicitaron mejorar las condiciones en el Centro Correccional Metropolitano en Brooklyn
La justicia alemana cerca a Emilio Lozoya y a su esposa: catean sus propiedades

La prensa de aquel país considera que la cónyuge del ex director de Pemex se encuentra escondida desde que su esposo fue detenido en Málaga, España, el pasado mes de febrero
La prensa de aquel país considera que la cónyuge del ex director de Pemex se encuentra escondida desde que su esposo fue detenido en Málaga, España, el pasado mes de febrero
SEP: cómo tramitar la solicitud de inscripción de nuevo ingreso para preescolar, primaria o secundaria

Se recomienda tener a la mano la CURP del estudiante y tres opciones de escuela
Se recomienda tener a la mano la CURP del estudiante y tres opciones de escuela
El huracán Elida se fortalece frente a Los Cabos y roza la categoría 2: continuará afectando a Baja California Sur

Aunque no tocará tierra en México, sus bandas nubosas dejarán precipitaciones, fuertes vientos y oleaje de hasta dos metros de altura en el litoral de la entidad
Aunque no tocará tierra en México, sus bandas nubosas dejarán precipitaciones, fuertes vientos y oleaje de hasta dos metros de altura en el litoral de la entidad
