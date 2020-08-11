ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMY LAI

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is expected to be released on bail
Start: 11 Aug 2020 12:47 GMT
End: 11 Aug 2020 13:44 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LAI NOT EXPECTED TO BE SEEN TODAY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.
=============
MONG KOK POLICE STATION, HONG KONG, CHINA: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is expected to be released on bail.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Tras la sanción de la FIA, Stroll sacó un comunicado y apuntó directamente contar sus competidores. "Están arrastrando nuestro nombre por el barro y no me quedaré al margen ni lo aceptaré", dijo y mencionó a Renault, McLaren, Ferrari y Williams
MAS NOTICIAS