Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMY LAI

Por REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2020

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is expected to be released on bail

Start: 11 Aug 2020 12:47 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 13:44 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LAI NOT EXPECTED TO BE SEEN TODAY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

=============

MONG KOK POLICE STATION, HONG KONG, CHINA: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is expected to be released on bail.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La advertencia de una estrella del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona de cara a los cuartos de final de Champions

La advertencia de una estrella del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona de cara a los cuartos de final de Champions

Thomas Müller, referente del conjunto alemán, reconoció que el equipo azulgrana está atravesando un presente totalmente diferente al de ellos
Thomas Müller, referente del conjunto alemán, reconoció que el equipo azulgrana está atravesando un presente totalmente diferente al de ellos

La advertencia de una estrella del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona de cara a los cuartos de final de Champions

La advertencia de una estrella del Bayern Múnich al Barcelona de cara a los cuartos de final de Champions

Thomas Müller, referente del conjunto alemán, reconoció que el equipo azulgrana está atravesando un presente totalmente diferente al de ellos
Thomas Müller, referente del conjunto alemán, reconoció que el equipo azulgrana está atravesando un presente totalmente diferente al de ellos

Así reapareció Markitos Toys en Instagram después de su arresto en Mazatlán

Así reapareció Markitos Toys en Instagram después de su arresto en Mazatlán

El famoso youtuber no hizo comentarios respecto del incidente que vivió el fin de semana
El famoso youtuber no hizo comentarios respecto del incidente que vivió el fin de semana

Así reapareció Markitos Toys en Instagram después de su arresto en Mazatlán

Así reapareció Markitos Toys en Instagram después de su arresto en Mazatlán

El famoso youtuber no hizo comentarios respecto del incidente que vivió el fin de semana
El famoso youtuber no hizo comentarios respecto del incidente que vivió el fin de semana

Murió Kurt Luedtke, ganador del premio Oscar por el guión de “África mía”

Murió Kurt Luedtke, ganador del premio Oscar por el guión de “África mía”

Falleció a los 80 años en un hospital de Michigan. Tuvo una carrera corta en el cine, pero de gran éxito de la mano de Sydney Pollack
Falleció a los 80 años en un hospital de Michigan. Tuvo una carrera corta en el cine, pero de gran éxito de la mano de Sydney Pollack

Murió Kurt Luedtke, ganador del premio Oscar por el guión de “África mía”

Murió Kurt Luedtke, ganador del premio Oscar por el guión de “África mía”

Falleció a los 80 años en un hospital de Michigan. Tuvo una carrera corta en el cine, pero de gran éxito de la mano de Sydney Pollack
Falleció a los 80 años en un hospital de Michigan. Tuvo una carrera corta en el cine, pero de gran éxito de la mano de Sydney Pollack

Así operó WAC en México y sobornó a funcionarios mexicanos entre 2010 y 2017

Así operó WAC en México y sobornó a funcionarios mexicanos entre 2010 y 2017

La compañía de préstamos repartió a través de sus filiales en México USD 4.1 millones
La compañía de préstamos repartió a través de sus filiales en México USD 4.1 millones

Así operó WAC en México y sobornó a funcionarios mexicanos entre 2010 y 2017

Así operó WAC en México y sobornó a funcionarios mexicanos entre 2010 y 2017

La compañía de préstamos repartió a través de sus filiales en México USD 4.1 millones
La compañía de préstamos repartió a través de sus filiales en México USD 4.1 millones

La oposición denunció que la cantidad real de muertos por coronavirus en Venezuela duplica la que reporta el régimen de Nicolás Maduro

La oposición denunció que la cantidad real de muertos por coronavirus en Venezuela duplica la que reporta el régimen de Nicolás Maduro

El médico y dirigente José Manuel Olivares responsabilizó al gobierno chavista por la crítica situación sanitaria en el país caribeño
El médico y dirigente José Manuel Olivares responsabilizó al gobierno chavista por la crítica situación sanitaria en el país caribeño

La oposición denunció que la cantidad real de muertos por coronavirus en Venezuela duplica la que reporta el régimen de Nicolás Maduro

La oposición denunció que la cantidad real de muertos por coronavirus en Venezuela duplica la que reporta el régimen de Nicolás Maduro

El médico y dirigente José Manuel Olivares responsabilizó al gobierno chavista por la crítica situación sanitaria en el país caribeño
El médico y dirigente José Manuel Olivares responsabilizó al gobierno chavista por la crítica situación sanitaria en el país caribeño

“Hay presupuesto”: López Obrador aseguró que México tiene hasta 100,000 millones de pesos para adquirir vacunas contra COVID-19

“Hay presupuesto”: López Obrador aseguró que México tiene hasta 100,000 millones de pesos para adquirir vacunas contra COVID-19

El presidente de México explicó que está contemplado el gasto en el presupuesto del año próximo
El presidente de México explicó que está contemplado el gasto en el presupuesto del año próximo

“Hay presupuesto”: López Obrador aseguró que México tiene hasta 100,000 millones de pesos para adquirir vacunas contra COVID-19

“Hay presupuesto”: López Obrador aseguró que México tiene hasta 100,000 millones de pesos para adquirir vacunas contra COVID-19

El presidente de México explicó que está contemplado el gasto en el presupuesto del año próximo
El presidente de México explicó que está contemplado el gasto en el presupuesto del año próximo

Crece el escándalo en la Fórmula 1 por los “Mercedes rosa”: la guerra de Racing Point contra cuatro escuderías

Crece el escándalo en la Fórmula 1 por los “Mercedes rosa”: la guerra de Racing Point contra cuatro escuderías

Tras la sanción de la FIA, Stroll sacó un comunicado y apuntó directamente contar sus competidores. "Están arrastrando nuestro nombre por el barro y no me quedaré al margen ni lo aceptaré", dijo y mencionó a Renault, McLaren, Ferrari y Williams
Tras la sanción de la FIA, Stroll sacó un comunicado y apuntó directamente contar sus competidores. "Están arrastrando nuestro nombre por el barro y no me quedaré al margen ni lo aceptaré", dijo y mencionó a Renault, McLaren, Ferrari y Williams

Crece el escándalo en la Fórmula 1 por los “Mercedes rosa”: la guerra de Racing Point contra cuatro escuderías

Crece el escándalo en la Fórmula 1 por los “Mercedes rosa”: la guerra de Racing Point contra cuatro escuderías

Tras la sanción de la FIA, Stroll sacó un comunicado y apuntó directamente contar sus competidores. "Están arrastrando nuestro nombre por el barro y no me quedaré al margen ni lo aceptaré", dijo y mencionó a Renault, McLaren, Ferrari y Williams
Tras la sanción de la FIA, Stroll sacó un comunicado y apuntó directamente contar sus competidores. "Están arrastrando nuestro nombre por el barro y no me quedaré al margen ni lo aceptaré", dijo y mencionó a Renault, McLaren, Ferrari y Williams

Iván Duque cree que la extradición de Alex Saab develará los nexos de Nicolás Maduro con el narcotráfico

Iván Duque cree que la extradición de Alex Saab develará los nexos de Nicolás Maduro con el narcotráfico

El presidente colombiano afirmó que "es necesaria y fundamental para que se puedan desnudar todos los vínculos oscuros de la dictadura de Venezuela"
El presidente colombiano afirmó que "es necesaria y fundamental para que se puedan desnudar todos los vínculos oscuros de la dictadura de Venezuela"

Iván Duque cree que la extradición de Alex Saab develará los nexos de Nicolás Maduro con el narcotráfico

Iván Duque cree que la extradición de Alex Saab develará los nexos de Nicolás Maduro con el narcotráfico

El presidente colombiano afirmó que "es necesaria y fundamental para que se puedan desnudar todos los vínculos oscuros de la dictadura de Venezuela"
El presidente colombiano afirmó que "es necesaria y fundamental para que se puedan desnudar todos los vínculos oscuros de la dictadura de Venezuela"

Normalidad en Wuhan: los jóvenes ya no usan mascarillas y volvieron los turistas

Normalidad en Wuhan: los jóvenes ya no usan mascarillas y volvieron los turistas

Un festival de música, mercados abarrotados y tránsito intenso en la ciudad son señales que recuerdan a la rutina anterior a la pandemia, detectada en esta misma ciudad
Un festival de música, mercados abarrotados y tránsito intenso en la ciudad son señales que recuerdan a la rutina anterior a la pandemia, detectada en esta misma ciudad

Normalidad en Wuhan: los jóvenes ya no usan mascarillas y volvieron los turistas

Normalidad en Wuhan: los jóvenes ya no usan mascarillas y volvieron los turistas

Un festival de música, mercados abarrotados y tránsito intenso en la ciudad son señales que recuerdan a la rutina anterior a la pandemia, detectada en esta misma ciudad
Un festival de música, mercados abarrotados y tránsito intenso en la ciudad son señales que recuerdan a la rutina anterior a la pandemia, detectada en esta misma ciudad

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de agosto: CDMX sigue como foco rojo de la epidemia con el mayor número de casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de agosto: CDMX sigue como foco rojo de la epidemia con el mayor número de casos activos

Al momento, se registran 485,836 casos acumulados y 53,003 fallecimientos por coronavirus
Al momento, se registran 485,836 casos acumulados y 53,003 fallecimientos por coronavirus

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de agosto: CDMX sigue como foco rojo de la epidemia con el mayor número de casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de agosto: CDMX sigue como foco rojo de la epidemia con el mayor número de casos activos

Al momento, se registran 485,836 casos acumulados y 53,003 fallecimientos por coronavirus
Al momento, se registran 485,836 casos acumulados y 53,003 fallecimientos por coronavirus

“Me cayó el COVID”: Tania Ruiz, la novia de Peña Nieto, reveló detalles de su lucha contra el coronavirus

“Me cayó el COVID”: Tania Ruiz, la novia de Peña Nieto, reveló detalles de su lucha contra el coronavirus

Por primera vez desde que se supo que había contraído la enfermedad, la modelo mexicana escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram
Por primera vez desde que se supo que había contraído la enfermedad, la modelo mexicana escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram

“Me cayó el COVID”: Tania Ruiz, la novia de Peña Nieto, reveló detalles de su lucha contra el coronavirus

“Me cayó el COVID”: Tania Ruiz, la novia de Peña Nieto, reveló detalles de su lucha contra el coronavirus

Por primera vez desde que se supo que había contraído la enfermedad, la modelo mexicana escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram
Por primera vez desde que se supo que había contraído la enfermedad, la modelo mexicana escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram

La UIF indaga las operaciones del Cártel de Sinaloa en Asia

La UIF indaga las operaciones del Cártel de Sinaloa en Asia

De acuerdo con la investigación, la organización criminal tiene al menos cuatro empresas fachada en Hong Kong, China y Taiwán, para traficar fentanilo
De acuerdo con la investigación, la organización criminal tiene al menos cuatro empresas fachada en Hong Kong, China y Taiwán, para traficar fentanilo

La UIF indaga las operaciones del Cártel de Sinaloa en Asia

La UIF indaga las operaciones del Cártel de Sinaloa en Asia

De acuerdo con la investigación, la organización criminal tiene al menos cuatro empresas fachada en Hong Kong, China y Taiwán, para traficar fentanilo
De acuerdo con la investigación, la organización criminal tiene al menos cuatro empresas fachada en Hong Kong, China y Taiwán, para traficar fentanilo
MAS NOTICIAS