ADVISORY --FLASH--8488-USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-HARRIS FILE

11 de Agosto de 2020

Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.

Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history.

La senadora demócrata por California Kamala Harris acompañará a Joe Biden como candidata a vicepresidente de Estados Unidos

"Es una luchadora por los desfavorecidos y una de las mejores funcionarias públicas del país", indicó el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama en su cuenta de Twitter a la hora de realizar el anuncio
Paso a paso: cómo y cuando ver la lluvia de estrellas de las Perseidas desde México

El fenómeno alcanzará su punto máximo entre el 11 y el 12 de agosto
Los casos de coronavirus en menores de edad en Florida aumentaron un 137% en el último mes

Sin que aún comiencen las clases, se observó un importante aumento en el número de niños contagiados, aunque continúan siendo una minoría entre todos los infectados del estado
De la complicidad a la traición: así se derrumbó la alianza Peña Nieto, Lozoya, Videgaray

Este martes la FGR informó que el ex director de Pemex acusó al ex presidente y su ex secretario de Hacienda, de ordenarle recibir sobornos de Odebretch para la campaña presidencial de 2012
La alarma de Yadhira Carrillo por la salud de Juan Collado: “es urgente” que tenga acceso a un médico

La actriz informó que Juan Collado se someterá a diversos análisis para determinar la razón del malestar en su mano izquierda y que se le detonó por la humedad en su celda
Designaron a una economista para dirigir la Central de Abasto en la CDMX

Marcela Villegas Silva sustituye a Héctor Ulises García Nieto, quien busca participar por el cargo de delegado de Morena en la capital
Ante la escasez de agua, un grupo de venezolanos construyó un sistema de canalización desde de un túnel de carretera inundado

Al norte de Caracas, una comunidad realizó la obra para aprovechar el líquido de una laguna que se formó en una iniciativa paralizada cerca de la montaña. Usaron 1.300 metros de mangueras para diseñar la red
Campaña de sabotaje y espionaje, la razón del audio filtrado: Víctor Manuel Toledo

El titular de la Semarnat escribió que ha sido objeto de acciones para obstaculizar su agenda ambiental
Conductores de microbús podrán afiliarse al IMSS: estos son los requisitos

La iniciativa de afiliar a los choferes forma parte del programa de profesionalización de la CDMX
Un jugador del Bayern Múnich asegura tener la receta para marcar a Lionel Messi

Este viernes, el conjunto alemán se medirá ante el Barcelona por los cuartos de final de la Champions League
La Unión Europea aseguró que en Venezuela no hay condiciones para elecciones “libres y justas”

El Alto Representante del bloque para la Política Exterior, Josep Borrell, reveló a su vez que rechazó una invitación del régimen de Nicolás Maduro para enviar una “misión de acompañamiento electoral”. La mayoría de los partidos opositores ya anunciaron que no participarán de los comicios
“Lo hemos logrado”: Hugo Lopez Gatell presumió reconversión hospitalaria para atender a todos los pacientes con Covid-19

Hugo López Gatell afirmó que en lo referente a las metas del proceso de reconversión hospitalaria, mediante el cual se adoptaron los hospitales preexistentes para la atención de personas contagiadas del nuevo coronavirus, “lo hemos logrado”.
