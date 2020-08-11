ADVISORY --FLASH--8488-USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-HARRIS FILE

Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as running mate
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.
Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history.
