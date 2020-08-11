ADVISORY --FLASH--8488-USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-HARRIS FILE

Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as running mate

Start: 11 Aug 2020 20:20 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 20:31 GMT

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.

Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history.

