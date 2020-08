ADVISORY --FLASH--2078-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINE

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

Start: 11 Aug 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 09:33 GMT

MOSCOW - Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin. File pictures of vaccine being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which Putin says has been granted regulatory approval after less than two months of human testing

