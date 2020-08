ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN-FRANCE

Britain's immigration compliance minister gives statement

Start: 11 Aug 2020 11:55 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2020 12:12 GMT

PARIS - Britain's immigration compliance minister Chris Philp gives statement and answers questions after talks with his French counterpart on the surge in illegal crossings of the English Channel by migrants.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com