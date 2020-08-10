Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Erupción de monte Sinabung en Indonesia cubre de cenizas la región

Por SHAUQI
10 de Agosto de 2020

ADDS quotes, details ///Medan, Indonesia, 10 Ago 2020 (AFP) - Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, belching a massive column of ash and smoke 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air and plunging local communities into darkness with a thick layer of debris.The volcano on Sumatra island has been rumbling since 2010 and saw a deadly eruption in 2016.Activity had picked up in recent days, including a pair of smaller eruptions at the weekend.There were no reports of injuries or deaths from Monday morning's blast, but authorities warned of possible lava flows and more eruptions."This is an alert for all of us to avoid red-zone areas near Sinabung," said Armen Putera, a local official with Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.However, the crater's alert status remained at its second-highest level.No one lives inside a previously announced no-go zone around the volcano.Small communities nearby were coated in a layer of thick ash as at least one village went from day to night in a matter of minutes."It was like magic -- when the ash came it went from being very bright to dark as night," said Rencana Sitepu, the head of Namanteran village, adding that some of the community's crops were destroyed by the fallout."The village went dark for about 20 minutes."The coronavirus pandemic complicated matters as scared residents violated safety rules."Locals were gathering after the eruption without using face masks because they were all panicking," said local disaster agency chief Natanael Perangin-angin.Sinabung had roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity, it erupted once more in 2013, and has remained highly active since.In 2016, seven people died in one of the eruptions, while another in 2014 killed 16.In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide and tsunami which killed more than 400 people.Indonesia is home to about 130 active volcanoes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.Str-hrl/pb/qan -------------------------------------------------------------

“Caza autógrafos de Luis Miguel”: Alex Kaffie atacó a Martha Figueroa en defensa de Erika Buenfil

El polémico columnista está de acuerdo en que los hijos de los famosos no deben se objeto de comentarios en los medios
En el día de su cumpleaños 60, Antonio Banderas anunció que tiene coronavirus

El actor español dijo que su salud no se ha visto afectada de gravedad, aunque está "un poco cansado". Masiva muestras de apoyo en las redes sociales
Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de agosto: Nuevo León ya es el tercer estado con más contagios y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Por otro lado, seis entidades de la República han mostrado una disminución importarte en contagios: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chiapas, Oaxaca y Edomex
Un semáforo por zonas ante el COVID-19: cómo se reactiva Quintana Roo, la joya turística de México

Los hoteles y restaurantes pueden operar a 30% de su capacidad; la ocupación hotelera reportada es del 27%
Lanzan una iniciativa para que los médicos cubanos puedan trabajar en el extranjero sin la mediación del régimen de La Habana

El proyecto de las organizaciones Archivo Cuba y No Somos Desertores permitirá a los profesionales ejercer su trabajo libremente y a los países que lo requieran acceder a especialistas sin acuerdos bilaterales con el Estado cubano
Ecuador: el ex presidente Abdalá Bucaram confirmó que volverá a ser candidato

El político está bajo investigación por complicidad en casos de corrupción, sobreprecios en la compra de insumos médicos en hospitales del Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social y tenencia ilegal de armas
Sebastian Vettel estalló contra Ferrari después del último GP de Silverstone: “No sé en qué estaban pensando”

El piloto alemán hizo su descargo en rueda de prensa después de terminar en la undécima posición. Su compañero Leclerc mostró una cara totalmente opuesta al conseguir un cuarto puesto
Perú registró un récord de 228 muertes en un día por coronavirus y se acerca a los 500 mil contagios

El rebrote se impulsó notablemente luego del desconfinamiento en el tercer país más afectado de América Latina. El sistema hospitalario lleva varias semanas colapsado y el gobierno podría volver a imponer una cuarentena estricta
Quién es Jimmy Lai, el dueño de medios de Hong Kong preso por el régimen chino por defender la democracia

Bajo la nueva ley de seguridad, Beijing dispuso su arresto, el de dos de sus hijos y el de otros ejecutivos de sus empresas
Ángel Correa tiene coronavirus y se perderá la Champions League

El ex delantero de San Lorenzo fue uno de los dos casos positivos que se registraron en el Atlético Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko es el otro jugador contagiado
“Pepillo” Origel y su indirecta a Erika Buenfil en plena batalla: “Nunca me olvido de la gente mala”

El fin de semana el presentador respondió con fuerza a los duros comentarios que la actriz hizo en su contra
El debutante Collin Morikawa se coronó campeón del PGA Championship: el divertido blooper que cometió en la premiación

El joven golfista de 23 años se alzó con el trofeo en un certamen disputado bajo estrictas medidas sanitarias por la pandemia de coronavirus
