ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/SECURITY

White House view after Trump escorted out of news briefing

Start: 10 Aug 2020 21:57 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 22:52 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. -U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room on Monday shortly after a shooting outside the fence surrounding the complex. Trump returned to the media room after several minutes and said a person had been shot by law enforcement and to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.

