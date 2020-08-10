ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/SECURITY

White House view after Trump escorted out of news briefing
WASHINGTON, D.C. -U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room on Monday shortly after a shooting outside the fence surrounding the complex. Trump returned to the media room after several minutes and said a person had been shot by law enforcement and to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.
