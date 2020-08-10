ADVISORY TAIWAN-USA/MOU-NEWSER

U.S.'s Alex Azar and Taiwan health minister meet, sign MoU

Start: 10 Aug 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 08:30 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Taiwan Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung meet each other and sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Taipei. They will also jointly conduct a press conference. Health Secretary Alex Azar meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in the highest-level visit by a US official to the Chinese-claimed island in four decades.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TAIWAN CENTRES FOR DISEASE CONTROL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com