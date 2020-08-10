ADVISORY TAIWAN-USA/MOU-NEWSER

U.S.'s Alex Azar and Taiwan health minister meet, sign MoU
Start: 10 Aug 2020 06:50 GMT
End: 10 Aug 2020 08:30 GMT
TAIPEI, TAIWAN- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Taiwan Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung meet each other and sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Taipei. They will also jointly conduct a press conference. Health Secretary Alex Azar meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in the highest-level visit by a US official to the Chinese-claimed island in four decades.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: TAIWAN CENTRES FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El presidente interino destacó a “esos héroes que están en la primera línea contra el Covid-19”, y apuntó contra la dictadura de Maduro por la “destrucción” del sistema de salud
MAS NOTICIAS