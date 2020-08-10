Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY TAIWAN-USA/

Por REUTERSAUG 10
10 de Agosto de 2020

US Health Secretary meets Taiwan President

Start: 10 Aug 2020 01:56 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 02:14 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- US Health Secretary Alex Azar meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in the highest-level visit by a US official to the Chinese-claimed island in four decades.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Precariedad laboral disminuyó 6.8% en junio a pesar de la pandemia de COVID-19: Coneval

Precariedad laboral disminuyó 6.8% en junio a pesar de la pandemia de COVID-19: Coneval

Sin embargo, el organismo reconoció que más del 48% de personas se encuentra en esta situación, donde a pesar de tener un empleo, no les permite satisfacer sus necesidades básicas
Sin embargo, el organismo reconoció que más del 48% de personas se encuentra en esta situación, donde a pesar de tener un empleo, no les permite satisfacer sus necesidades básicas

Clases a través de radio y TV, fruto de buena política: Córdova celebró acuerdo para ceder tiempos oficiales

Clases a través de radio y TV, fruto de buena política: Córdova celebró acuerdo para ceder tiempos oficiales

De acuerdo con el funcionario, esta determinación implicó la renuncia a la pauta de los partidos y de las autoridades electorales en las señales multiprogramadas de televisión
De acuerdo con el funcionario, esta determinación implicó la renuncia a la pauta de los partidos y de las autoridades electorales en las señales multiprogramadas de televisión

Critican Plan maestro por remoción del Jardín Botánico de Chapultepec para construir Pabellón artístico

Critican Plan maestro por remoción del Jardín Botánico de Chapultepec para construir Pabellón artístico

Claudia Sheinbaum, jefa de gobierno de la CDMX aseguró que el proyecto tiene visión medioambiental
Claudia Sheinbaum, jefa de gobierno de la CDMX aseguró que el proyecto tiene visión medioambiental

Rafael Márquez: “Es muy importante iniciar mi carrera como DT en España”

Rafael Márquez: “Es muy importante iniciar mi carrera como DT en España”

El histórico ex seleccionado mexicano se mostró agradecido con el RSD Alcalá por darle su primera oportunidad como estratega
El histórico ex seleccionado mexicano se mostró agradecido con el RSD Alcalá por darle su primera oportunidad como estratega

“Tú eres mi vaquero”: Belinda comenzó a dedicar mensajes cariñosos a Christian Nodal

“Tú eres mi vaquero”: Belinda comenzó a dedicar mensajes cariñosos a Christian Nodal

Tras ser duramente criticada por mostrar una actitud "fría" con su flamante novio, la cantante se vio más efusiva en un reciente mensaje
Tras ser duramente criticada por mostrar una actitud "fría" con su flamante novio, la cantante se vio más efusiva en un reciente mensaje

Juan Guaidó anunció la llegada a Venezuela de equipos de protección para trabajadores sanitarios tras una acuerdo con la OPS

Juan Guaidó anunció la llegada a Venezuela de equipos de protección para trabajadores sanitarios tras una acuerdo con la OPS

El presidente interino destacó a “esos héroes que están en la primera línea contra el Covid-19”, y apuntó contra la dictadura de Maduro por la “destrucción” del sistema de salud
El presidente interino destacó a “esos héroes que están en la primera línea contra el Covid-19”, y apuntó contra la dictadura de Maduro por la “destrucción” del sistema de salud

Colombia volvió a superar los 10.000 casos de coronavirus en un día

Colombia volvió a superar los 10.000 casos de coronavirus en un día

El total de infectados llegó a 387.481, de acuerdo a datos del Ministerio de Salud. Con 302 nuevos fallecidos, el balance de muertos por Covid-19 asciende a 12.842
El total de infectados llegó a 387.481, de acuerdo a datos del Ministerio de Salud. Con 302 nuevos fallecidos, el balance de muertos por Covid-19 asciende a 12.842

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 52,298 muertes y 480,278 contagios confirmados

Coronavirus en México: se acumulan 52,298 muertes y 480,278 contagios confirmados

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer que los estados de Baja California, Chiapas, Estado de México, Oaxaca, Sinaloa y Sonora han registrado un “descenso consistente”, de tres o más semanas a la baja
La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer que los estados de Baja California, Chiapas, Estado de México, Oaxaca, Sinaloa y Sonora han registrado un “descenso consistente”, de tres o más semanas a la baja

Una gloria del fútbol alemán subestimó a Messi y al Barcelona antes del cruce de Champions: “El Bayern tendría que equivocarse mucho para perder”

Una gloria del fútbol alemán subestimó a Messi y al Barcelona antes del cruce de Champions: “El Bayern tendría que equivocarse mucho para perder”

El ex jugador y entrenador consideró que los bávaros son los grandes candidatos a pasar a semifinales
El ex jugador y entrenador consideró que los bávaros son los grandes candidatos a pasar a semifinales

Coronavirus en CDMX: conoce qué colonias se sumaron al programa de atención prioritaria

Coronavirus en CDMX: conoce qué colonias se sumaron al programa de atención prioritaria

Esta estrategia tiene el objetivo de evitar y disminuir contagios de coronavirus, ya que concentran el 19.1% de los casos positivos activos en la entidad
Esta estrategia tiene el objetivo de evitar y disminuir contagios de coronavirus, ya que concentran el 19.1% de los casos positivos activos en la entidad

“Hemos contratado a cerca de 50,000 trabajadores de la salud”: aseguró AMLO durante homenaje a víctimas del coronavirus

“Hemos contratado a cerca de 50,000 trabajadores de la salud”: aseguró AMLO durante homenaje a víctimas del coronavirus

Andrés Manuel López Obrador continuó reconociendo a los trabajadores de la salud en Palacio Nacional
Andrés Manuel López Obrador continuó reconociendo a los trabajadores de la salud en Palacio Nacional

Polémica por el protocolo del Final 8 de la Champions League: qué pasa si hay muchos casos de coronavirus en un equipo

Polémica por el protocolo del Final 8 de la Champions League: qué pasa si hay muchos casos de coronavirus en un equipo

La UEFA informó las restricciones que habrá en Lisboa y cómo se debe actuar ante la posibilidad de que el Covid-19 infecte a varios futbolistas
La UEFA informó las restricciones que habrá en Lisboa y cómo se debe actuar ante la posibilidad de que el Covid-19 infecte a varios futbolistas

