ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-GOVERNMENT--UPDATED SOURCE--

Por REUTERSAUG 10
10 de Agosto de 2020

Lebanese government meets as protests continue in Lebanon

Start: 10 Aug 2020 14:24 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 16:32 GMT

BEIRUT: Lebanon's cabinet holds a meeting at the government headquarters in central Beirut after a weekend of violent protests followed Tuesday's port blast.

==========

1424GMT - Cabinet members speak on effect of blast on political unrest in Lebanon

1508GMT - Protesters gather in central Beirut before PM Diab statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

