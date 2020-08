ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-GOVERNMENT-TIME APPROX/NEW START TIME

Lebanese government meets after weekend of violence

Start: 10 Aug 2020 13:30 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 14:30 GMT

BEIRUT: Lebanon's cabinet holds a meeting at the government headquarters in central Beirut after a weekend of violent protests followed Tuesday's port blast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com