ADVISORY FLASH-1187-LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-GOVERNMENT-UPDATE

Lebanon's president accepts govt resignation

Start: 10 Aug 2020 18:55 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 18:56 GMT

BAABDA: Lebanon's president accepts govt resignation, asks it to stay on in caretaker capacity

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / TELE LIBAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com