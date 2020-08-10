ADVISORY 1006-HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMY LAI --FLASH

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law

Start: 10 Aug 2020 02:30 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2020 02:32 GMT

HONG KONG - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested over suspected collusion with foreign forces under the new national security law, his top aide said on Twitter on Monday (August 10), in what is the highest-profile arrest yet under the legislation.

