ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/NAGASAKI -- UPDATED DETAILS, TAPE REPLAY--

Por REUTERSAUG 09
9 de Agosto de 2020

Anniversary of World War Two atomic bombing in Nagasaki

Start: 09 Aug 2020 03:00 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL RUN AS A TAPE REPLAY - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

NAGASAKI - Survivors and families of victims to offer flowers and prayers at a ceremony in Nagasaki to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing that killed more than 150,000 people.

SCHEDULE:

0145GMT - Event starts

0202GMT - Moment of silence

0203GMT - Peace Declaration by Nagasaki mayor

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TVQ" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TVQ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

