ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/NAGASAKI -- TIMINGS TBC, TAPE REPLAY

Anniversary of World War Two atomic bombing in Nagasaki
Start: 09 Aug 2020 01:35 GMT
End: 09 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT
NAGASAKI - Survivors and families of victims to offer flowers and prayers at a ceremony in Nagasaki to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing that killed more than 150,000 people.
SCHEDULE:
0145GMT - Event starts
0202GMT - Moment of silence
0203GMT - Peace Declaration by Nagasaki mayor
