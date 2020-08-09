ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/NAGASAKI -- TIMINGS TBC, TAPE REPLAY

Anniversary of World War Two atomic bombing in Nagasaki

Start: 09 Aug 2020 01:35 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT

==

NAGASAKI - Survivors and families of victims to offer flowers and prayers at a ceremony in Nagasaki to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing that killed more than 150,000 people.

SCHEDULE:

0145GMT - Event starts

0202GMT - Moment of silence

0203GMT - Peace Declaration by Nagasaki mayor

