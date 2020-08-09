Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 09
9 de Agosto de 2020

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath

Start: 09 Aug 2020 13:12 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 14:12 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Llegó a Taiwán la delegación estadounidense de más alto nivel desde 1979

Llegó a Taiwán la delegación estadounidense de más alto nivel desde 1979

Alex Azar, secretario de Salud del gobierno de Donald Trump, aterrizó en Taipéi y fue sometido a un test de coronavirus. La visita enfurece al régimen chino, que considera que la isla es una provincia rebelde
Alex Azar, secretario de Salud del gobierno de Donald Trump, aterrizó en Taipéi y fue sometido a un test de coronavirus. La visita enfurece al régimen chino, que considera que la isla es una provincia rebelde

Llegó a Taiwán la delegación estadounidense de más alto nivel desde 1979

Llegó a Taiwán la delegación estadounidense de más alto nivel desde 1979

Alex Azar, secretario de Salud del gobierno de Donald Trump, aterrizó en Taipéi y fue sometido a un test de coronavirus. La visita enfurece al régimen chino, que considera que la isla es una provincia rebelde
Alex Azar, secretario de Salud del gobierno de Donald Trump, aterrizó en Taipéi y fue sometido a un test de coronavirus. La visita enfurece al régimen chino, que considera que la isla es una provincia rebelde

Estudio del Senado mexicano propone la aplicación de pruebas masivas: darían certeza y disminuirían la subestimación de casos

Estudio del Senado mexicano propone la aplicación de pruebas masivas: darían certeza y disminuirían la subestimación de casos

Indica que el contar con dichos datos permitiría tener una mayor aproximación de la curva epidémica real
Indica que el contar con dichos datos permitiría tener una mayor aproximación de la curva epidémica real

Estudio del Senado mexicano propone la aplicación de pruebas masivas: darían certeza y disminuirían la subestimación de casos

Estudio del Senado mexicano propone la aplicación de pruebas masivas: darían certeza y disminuirían la subestimación de casos

Indica que el contar con dichos datos permitiría tener una mayor aproximación de la curva epidémica real
Indica que el contar con dichos datos permitiría tener una mayor aproximación de la curva epidémica real

Martha Figueroa tampoco cree en el romance de Belinda y Christian Nodal: “Es un montaje”

Martha Figueroa tampoco cree en el romance de Belinda y Christian Nodal: “Es un montaje”

Según la presentadora, Nodal no cumple con "el perfil" de otros novios de la cantante
Según la presentadora, Nodal no cumple con "el perfil" de otros novios de la cantante

Martha Figueroa tampoco cree en el romance de Belinda y Christian Nodal: “Es un montaje”

Martha Figueroa tampoco cree en el romance de Belinda y Christian Nodal: “Es un montaje”

Según la presentadora, Nodal no cumple con "el perfil" de otros novios de la cantante
Según la presentadora, Nodal no cumple con "el perfil" de otros novios de la cantante

Simon Cowell fue hospitalizado de urgencia

Simon Cowell fue hospitalizado de urgencia

El célebre conductor de shows de talento sufrió un accidente en su casa de Malibú el sábado por la tarde
El célebre conductor de shows de talento sufrió un accidente en su casa de Malibú el sábado por la tarde

Simon Cowell fue hospitalizado de urgencia

Simon Cowell fue hospitalizado de urgencia

El célebre conductor de shows de talento sufrió un accidente en su casa de Malibú el sábado por la tarde
El célebre conductor de shows de talento sufrió un accidente en su casa de Malibú el sábado por la tarde

Mapa del coronavirus 9 de agosto: Nayarit, Nuevo León y Colima en alerta por saturación hospitalaria

Mapa del coronavirus 9 de agosto: Nayarit, Nuevo León y Colima en alerta por saturación hospitalaria

En las últimas 24 horas, el país registró 6,495 nuevos contagios y 695 fallecimientos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas, el país registró 6,495 nuevos contagios y 695 fallecimientos por coronavirus

Mapa del coronavirus 9 de agosto: Nayarit, Nuevo León y Colima en alerta por saturación hospitalaria

Mapa del coronavirus 9 de agosto: Nayarit, Nuevo León y Colima en alerta por saturación hospitalaria

En las últimas 24 horas, el país registró 6,495 nuevos contagios y 695 fallecimientos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas, el país registró 6,495 nuevos contagios y 695 fallecimientos por coronavirus

“Se aprovecha de la pobreza de las niñas”: la estremecedora denuncia al presidente de la federación del fútbol de Haití por presuntos abusos sexuales a menores de edad

“Se aprovecha de la pobreza de las niñas”: la estremecedora denuncia al presidente de la federación del fútbol de Haití por presuntos abusos sexuales a menores de edad

El ex técnico de la FHF contó lo que sucedía en el centro deportivo en el que entrenaban y reveló cuál era el papel de una empleada que fue cómplice
El ex técnico de la FHF contó lo que sucedía en el centro deportivo en el que entrenaban y reveló cuál era el papel de una empleada que fue cómplice

“Se aprovecha de la pobreza de las niñas”: la estremecedora denuncia al presidente de la federación del fútbol de Haití por presuntos abusos sexuales a menores de edad

“Se aprovecha de la pobreza de las niñas”: la estremecedora denuncia al presidente de la federación del fútbol de Haití por presuntos abusos sexuales a menores de edad

El ex técnico de la FHF contó lo que sucedía en el centro deportivo en el que entrenaban y reveló cuál era el papel de una empleada que fue cómplice
El ex técnico de la FHF contó lo que sucedía en el centro deportivo en el que entrenaban y reveló cuál era el papel de una empleada que fue cómplice

El racionamiento de combustible ordenado por el régimen de Maduro profundiza aún más la crisis económica en Venezuela

El racionamiento de combustible ordenado por el régimen de Maduro profundiza aún más la crisis económica en Venezuela

Aunque la dictadura lo niegue, Bloomberg reveló que 950 de las 1.570 gasolineras del país han sido cerradas o están operando en un horario muy limitado
Aunque la dictadura lo niegue, Bloomberg reveló que 950 de las 1.570 gasolineras del país han sido cerradas o están operando en un horario muy limitado

El racionamiento de combustible ordenado por el régimen de Maduro profundiza aún más la crisis económica en Venezuela

El racionamiento de combustible ordenado por el régimen de Maduro profundiza aún más la crisis económica en Venezuela

Aunque la dictadura lo niegue, Bloomberg reveló que 950 de las 1.570 gasolineras del país han sido cerradas o están operando en un horario muy limitado
Aunque la dictadura lo niegue, Bloomberg reveló que 950 de las 1.570 gasolineras del país han sido cerradas o están operando en un horario muy limitado

El papa pidió al mundo una “generosa ayuda” para el Líbano

El papa pidió al mundo una “generosa ayuda” para el Líbano

El papa pidió al mundo una “generosa ayuda” para el Líbano

El papa pidió al mundo una “generosa ayuda” para el Líbano

“De los besos que te di”: Belinda y Christian Nodal se pondrán románticos en “La Voz”

“De los besos que te di”: Belinda y Christian Nodal se pondrán románticos en “La Voz”

Los cantantes compartirán por primera vez escenario en el programa musical, justo días después de saberse que tienen un noviazgo
Los cantantes compartirán por primera vez escenario en el programa musical, justo días después de saberse que tienen un noviazgo

“De los besos que te di”: Belinda y Christian Nodal se pondrán románticos en “La Voz”

“De los besos que te di”: Belinda y Christian Nodal se pondrán románticos en “La Voz”

Los cantantes compartirán por primera vez escenario en el programa musical, justo días después de saberse que tienen un noviazgo
Los cantantes compartirán por primera vez escenario en el programa musical, justo días después de saberse que tienen un noviazgo

Batalla campal entre policías y turistas que incumplían las normas en una playa de Bélgica

Batalla campal entre policías y turistas que incumplían las normas en una playa de Bélgica

Un grupo de jóvenes se rebeló ante las autoridades que les pedían que se retiren del lugar por no seguir las recomendaciones contra el coronavirus. El gobierno decidió prohibir este domingo a los visitantes que solo van por un día
Un grupo de jóvenes se rebeló ante las autoridades que les pedían que se retiren del lugar por no seguir las recomendaciones contra el coronavirus. El gobierno decidió prohibir este domingo a los visitantes que solo van por un día

Batalla campal entre policías y turistas que incumplían las normas en una playa de Bélgica

Batalla campal entre policías y turistas que incumplían las normas en una playa de Bélgica

Un grupo de jóvenes se rebeló ante las autoridades que les pedían que se retiren del lugar por no seguir las recomendaciones contra el coronavirus. El gobierno decidió prohibir este domingo a los visitantes que solo van por un día
Un grupo de jóvenes se rebeló ante las autoridades que les pedían que se retiren del lugar por no seguir las recomendaciones contra el coronavirus. El gobierno decidió prohibir este domingo a los visitantes que solo van por un día

Órgano encargado de fiscalizar los recursos públicos sentenció sólo el 2.19% de sus casos en 20 años

Órgano encargado de fiscalizar los recursos públicos sentenció sólo el 2.19% de sus casos en 20 años

Actualmente, la ASF tiene un caso pendiente en la compra-venta de la planta de Agro Nitrogenados donde señalan al Consejo de Administración de Pemex como probables responsables
Actualmente, la ASF tiene un caso pendiente en la compra-venta de la planta de Agro Nitrogenados donde señalan al Consejo de Administración de Pemex como probables responsables

Órgano encargado de fiscalizar los recursos públicos sentenció sólo el 2.19% de sus casos en 20 años

Órgano encargado de fiscalizar los recursos públicos sentenció sólo el 2.19% de sus casos en 20 años

Actualmente, la ASF tiene un caso pendiente en la compra-venta de la planta de Agro Nitrogenados donde señalan al Consejo de Administración de Pemex como probables responsables
Actualmente, la ASF tiene un caso pendiente en la compra-venta de la planta de Agro Nitrogenados donde señalan al Consejo de Administración de Pemex como probables responsables

Primera renuncia ministerial en el Líbano: “Pido disculpas, no hemos sabido responder”

Primera renuncia ministerial en el Líbano: “Pido disculpas, no hemos sabido responder”

La titular de Información presentó su dimisión ante las fuertes protestas de una población descontenta con la incompetencia y negligencia tras la explosión que dejó más de 150 muertos en Beirut
La titular de Información presentó su dimisión ante las fuertes protestas de una población descontenta con la incompetencia y negligencia tras la explosión que dejó más de 150 muertos en Beirut

Primera renuncia ministerial en el Líbano: “Pido disculpas, no hemos sabido responder”

Primera renuncia ministerial en el Líbano: “Pido disculpas, no hemos sabido responder”

La titular de Información presentó su dimisión ante las fuertes protestas de una población descontenta con la incompetencia y negligencia tras la explosión que dejó más de 150 muertos en Beirut
La titular de Información presentó su dimisión ante las fuertes protestas de una población descontenta con la incompetencia y negligencia tras la explosión que dejó más de 150 muertos en Beirut
MAS NOTICIAS