ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath

Start: 09 Aug 2020 13:12 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 14:12 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.

