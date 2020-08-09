ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath
Start: 09 Aug 2020 13:12 GMT
End: 09 Aug 2020 14:12 GMT
BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El ex técnico de la FHF contó lo que sucedía en el centro deportivo en el que entrenaban y reveló cuál era el papel de una empleada que fue cómplice
Un grupo de jóvenes se rebeló ante las autoridades que les pedían que se retiren del lugar por no seguir las recomendaciones contra el coronavirus. El gobierno decidió prohibir este domingo a los visitantes que solo van por un día
MAS NOTICIAS