ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST --NEW END TIME

Por REUTERSAUG 09
9 de Agosto de 2020

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath

Start: 09 Aug 2020 13:12 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 18:35 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.

TIMINGS:

1538GMT - Protests in streets near Martyrs Square

1611GMT - Protesters throwing stones at Parliament gate on Banks street

1750GMT - Switching between two cameras, both in central Beirut near parliament

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

José Sacristán criticó a Pablo Iglesias por su “afán de protagonismo” e “impaciencia de mal aprendiz” y la ultraizquierda no lo perdonó

Alarma en la Champions League: Atlético de Madrid confirmó dos casos de coronavirus

El club emitió un comunicado informando que se registraron dos positivos, a cinco días para el duelo de cuartos de final frente al RB Leipzig
Alexandr Lukashenko encabeza la tensa elección presidencial en Bielorrusia

El presidente, considerado el último dictador de Europa, está cerca de un sexto mandato, según los sondeos boca de urna. La candidata de la oposición unificada, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, lograría un 6,8 %, un resultado muy lejos de lo pronosticado por los analistas
El FMI condicionó miles de millones de dólares para el Líbano a un compromiso con las reformas

Kristalina Georgieva explicó que busca un plan sostenible, con una carga repartida por aquellos que se beneficiaron con "devoluciones excesivas en el pasado" y un sistema transparente sin fugas de capitales, así como una mayor red de seguridad social
La carta de Cristiano Ronaldo que encendió todas las alarmas en Juventus: con qué club estaría negociando

Decepcionado por la actuación de su equipo en la Champions, el delantero portugués publicó una fuerte autocrítica en redes sociales. Al mismo tiempo, medios europeos aseguran que su representante se encuentra dialogando con un poderoso club interesado en su pase
Plan maestro del Bosque de Chapultepec: 1,100 millones de pesos para democratizar la cultura

Los ciudadanos podrán consultar los avances del proyecto a través de un portal en línea
Los memes más divertidos de la niebla que invadió el clásico uruguayo

El duelo entre Nacional y Peñarol inició con una densa neblina que impidió que los televidentes pudiesen disfrutar del partido de la mejor manera
Un criminal sin voz: por qué no hay grabaciones telefónicas del “Mayo” Zambada

El líder del Cártel de Sinaloa evita usar el teléfono e incluso la gente a su cargo no puede mencionar su nombre
Inesperado romance en Hollywood: las fotos de Bradley Cooper y Jennifer Garner de las que todos hablan

El actor junto a su pequeña Lea De Seine pasaron un día de playa en Malibú en compañía de la ex esposa de Ben Affleck
“Sabemos que somos muy vulnerables, al estar muy mal alimentados”: comunidad indígena en Oaxaca cerró el paso al “veneno embotellado”

El municipio de Villa Hidalgo Yalalag prohibió la entrada a distribuidores de refrescos y productos "chatarra"
“El Carrete”, líder de la célula criminal “Los Rojos”, fue sentenciado a 20 años de prisión

La FGR, a través de la SEIDO, obtuvo sentencia condenatoria para Santiago Mazari Hernández
Crece la tensión en Bolivia: Luis Camacho exigió al gobierno de Añez que “no se someta” al MAS de Evo Morales y levante por la fuerza de los “criminales” bloqueos de rutas

El líder del Comité Cívico Por Santa Cruz y candidato presidencial publicó una Carta abierta a la presidenta en la que advierte que no descarta “convocar al pueblo para rechazar la violencia masista”. Por los cortes, hay problemas para la distribución de oxígeno para los pacientes con COVID-19
