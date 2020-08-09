Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-CONFERENCE --updated information--

Por REUTERSAUG 09
8 de Agosto de 2020

Aoun, Macron and UN host donors' video conference for Beirut blast

Start: 09 Aug 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 12:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: We expect a mixed signal including the top of the meeting and opening remarks from Macron, and Aoun speaking at an international donors' conference

==

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, FRANCE / BAABDA, LEBANON - Lebanese President Michel Aoun, French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations host an international donors' conference by video link following the Beirut blast.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / TELE LIBAN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

