ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-CONFERENCE MACRON

Por REUTERSAUG 09
8 de Agosto de 2020

Macron and UN host donors' video conference for Beirut blast

Start: 09 Aug 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2020 12:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: We expect to see the top of the meeting and opening remarks from Macron after which the live will cut.

==

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations host an international donors' conference by video link following the Beirut blast.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tensión en Bolivia: los seguidores de Evo Morales mantienen los bloqueos de rutas en gran parte del país

Tras más de cinco horas de negociaciones, el diálogo liderado por el Tribunal electoral no llegó a un acuerdo. Esta tarde continuarán las conversaciones. El Gobierno de Añez denunció que los cortes impiden la llegada de oxígeno para los enfermos de COVID-19
Autoridades advierten altos porcentajes de abandono escolar en educación básica tras pandemia de COVID-19

La Secretaría de Educación Pública reveló que ya emprendieron algunas soluciones al respecto para reincorporar a los estudiantes
Autodeterminación y prioridad con las vacunas: el desesperado pedido de Rapa Nui a Sebastián Piñera

Concedieron prisión domiciliaria a Mauricio Góngora, ex candidato a gobernador de Quintana Roo

Tras el arresto de Emilio Lozoya, se reveló que Góngora habría firmado nueve recibos por 200 millones de pesos para su campaña que fueron supuestamente entregados a Roberto Borge
Coronavirus en México: estos son los estados con dos semanas en descenso de contagios

En México se han confirmado hasta el momento 475,902 casos de COVID-19, pero algunos municipios ya comienzan con tendencias a la baja
SEP confirmó la disponibilidad de 37,977 lugares para jóvenes rechazados de universidades

El programa Rechazo Cero busca poner en igualdad de condiciones a los mexicanos que no logren hacerse de un lugar para cursar su educación superior
Aunque en campaña prometió que nadie saldría del país por necesidad, hoy AMLO llama “benditas” a las remesas que llegan desde Estados Unidos

El mandatario informó que en la primera semana del mes de agosto se han creado casi 15,000 nuevos empleos
Nueva Zelanda cumplió 100 días sin registrar nuevos casos de coronavirus

Los neozelandeses han vuelto a un modo de vida casi normal, sin distanciamiento social y con público autorizado en eventos deportivos y culturales
“Nos dará más tiempo para hacerlo más emocionante y divertido”: Jennifer Aniston ve el lado positivo de que “Friends” fuera pospuesto de nuevo

La actriz también reconoció que es importante comenzar las grabaciones cuando no exista tanta incertidumbre acerca de la salud de todos
La oscura transformación de Ghislaine Maxwell: cómo pasó de ser la educada hija de un millonario a la principal cómplice del pedófilo Jeffrey Epstein

El último dictador de Europa ante su mayor desafío: puede caer este domingo a manos de tres mujeres

Alexander Lukashenko, presidente de Bielorrusia desde 1994, va en busca de su quinta reelección consecutiva, en un clima de movilización ciudadana desconocido para el país en su historia reciente
Los monumentales proyectos incumplidos de Daniel Ortega y su última promesa: la vacuna contra el coronavirus

El líder sandinista ha anunciado la construcción de un canal interoceánico, la puesta en órbita de un satélite, un puerto de aguas profundas y la refinería más grande de Centroamérica, entre otros gigantescos proyectos. Ninguno ha pasado de la maqueta
