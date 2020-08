ADVISORY INDIA-CRASH/ --time approx

Recovery efforts after Air India Express plane crash-landed

Start: 08 Aug 2020 02:40 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

KOZHIKODE, INDIA – Recovery efforts continue in the city of Kozhikode in Kerala state, where an Air India Express plane repatriating Indians due to the coronavirus overshot the runway and crash-landed, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 100, according to officials.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com