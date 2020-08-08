Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GERMANY-PROTESTS/ -- UPDATED TIME/POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSAUG 08
7 de Agosto de 2020

Protests against coronavirus measures in Stuttgart

Start: 08 Aug 2020 13:00 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 14:00 GMT

STUTTGART - Demonstration against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Stuttgart. Turnout is expected to be around 22,000 people.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Demo starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tensión en Bolivia: seguidores de Evo Morales mantienen 60 bloqueos de rutas en seis departamentos del país

En medio de la pandemia de coronavirus, el gobierno de Jeanine Áñez denunció que los cortes generaron una falta de oxígeno esencial para hospitales en las ciudades de Cochabamba, La Paz, El Alto y Oruro. Además, anunció un operativo para el desbloqueo
Tensión en Bolivia: seguidores de Evo Morales mantienen 60 bloqueos de rutas en seis departamentos del país

En medio de la pandemia de coronavirus, el gobierno de Jeanine Áñez denunció que los cortes generaron una falta de oxígeno esencial para hospitales en las ciudades de Cochabamba, La Paz, El Alto y Oruro. Además, anunció un operativo para el desbloqueo
La impactante imagen del interior del Santiago Bernabéu: sin césped y en obra para instalar el piso retráctil

Continúan los trabajos en el estadio del Real Madrid, que se esperan tengan un costo cercano a los 900 millones de dólares y se extenderían hasta octubre de 2022
La impactante imagen del interior del Santiago Bernabéu: sin césped y en obra para instalar el piso retráctil

Continúan los trabajos en el estadio del Real Madrid, que se esperan tengan un costo cercano a los 900 millones de dólares y se extenderían hasta octubre de 2022
SEP: cómo acceder a la plataforma Jóvenes en Casa para contrarrestar el impacto psicológico por confinamiento

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán dio a conocer que el impacto psicológico fue detectado gracias a una encuesta aplicada a más de 100,000 niños
SEP: cómo acceder a la plataforma Jóvenes en Casa para contrarrestar el impacto psicológico por confinamiento

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán dio a conocer que el impacto psicológico fue detectado gracias a una encuesta aplicada a más de 100,000 niños
Indígenas cuestionan Tren Maya: piden que se resuelvan primero carencias en salud y educación

La construcción comenzó a inicios de junio, con la meta de terminar dentro de dos años sus 1,460 kilómetros de extensión
Indígenas cuestionan Tren Maya: piden que se resuelvan primero carencias en salud y educación

La construcción comenzó a inicios de junio, con la meta de terminar dentro de dos años sus 1,460 kilómetros de extensión
Odebrecht, empresa de la que Emilio Lozoya habría recibido sobornos, sigue operando

60% de sus acreedores llegaron a un acuerdo extrajudicial para reducir su deuda a la mitad
Odebrecht, empresa de la que Emilio Lozoya habría recibido sobornos, sigue operando

60% de sus acreedores llegaron a un acuerdo extrajudicial para reducir su deuda a la mitad
Cómo es el Altiplano, la ‘nueva casa’ de El Marro, lugar del que se fugó El Chapo Guzmán

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz fue detenido en la madrugada del domingo durante una operación encabezada por elementos de la Sedena
Cómo es el Altiplano, la ‘nueva casa’ de El Marro, lugar del que se fugó El Chapo Guzmán

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz fue detenido en la madrugada del domingo durante una operación encabezada por elementos de la Sedena
Guanajuato no logra la paz: 54 muertos tras la captura del Marro, Durazo afirma que delitos van a la baja

La captura del líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en la entidad del Bajío
Guanajuato no logra la paz: 54 muertos tras la captura del Marro, Durazo afirma que delitos van a la baja

La captura del líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en la entidad del Bajío
Sigue la batalla al interior de Morena: Mario Delgado consigue apoyo a pesar de críticas por encuesta abierta

Diversos miembros de la organización política han denunciado que el proceso convocado por Delgado es violatorio de los procesos internos del partido
Sigue la batalla al interior de Morena: Mario Delgado consigue apoyo a pesar de críticas por encuesta abierta

Diversos miembros de la organización política han denunciado que el proceso convocado por Delgado es violatorio de los procesos internos del partido
Narcos, asesinos y ex funcionarios: la infame lista de criminales con las que “El Marro” compartirá el penal del Altiplano

El líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue arrestado la madrugada del domingo en Guanajuato
Narcos, asesinos y ex funcionarios: la infame lista de criminales con las que “El Marro” compartirá el penal del Altiplano

El líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue arrestado la madrugada del domingo en Guanajuato
Escándalo en Perú: el gobierno suspendió el regreso del fútbol el mismo día de su vuelta por un banderazo que terminó con incidentes

En las afueras del estadio Nacional, en la previa del duelo que protagonizaron Universitario y Cantolao, se juntaron hinchas de la U para festejar el aniversario 96 del club
Escándalo en Perú: el gobierno suspendió el regreso del fútbol el mismo día de su vuelta por un banderazo que terminó con incidentes

En las afueras del estadio Nacional, en la previa del duelo que protagonizaron Universitario y Cantolao, se juntaron hinchas de la U para festejar el aniversario 96 del club
Al menos 60 personas continúan desaparecidas tras las explosiones en el puerto de Beirut

El Ministerio de Salud del Líbano aclaró que aún se siguen revisando las cifras. De acuerdo con el último balance oficial, hay 154 muertos y más de 5.000 heridos
Al menos 60 personas continúan desaparecidas tras las explosiones en el puerto de Beirut

El Ministerio de Salud del Líbano aclaró que aún se siguen revisando las cifras. De acuerdo con el último balance oficial, hay 154 muertos y más de 5.000 heridos
La compra de Lionel Messi que disparó nuevos rumores sobre su salida del Barcelona

A horas del trascendental duelo ante Napoli, por la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League, se conoció la nueva adquisición del delantero argentino
La compra de Lionel Messi que disparó nuevos rumores sobre su salida del Barcelona

A horas del trascendental duelo ante Napoli, por la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League, se conoció la nueva adquisición del delantero argentino
