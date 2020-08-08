ADVISORY GERMANY-PROTESTS/ -- UPDATED TIME/POSSIBLE ONLY

Protests against coronavirus measures in Stuttgart

Start: 08 Aug 2020 13:00 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 14:00 GMT

STUTTGART - Demonstration against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Stuttgart. Turnout is expected to be around 22,000 people.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Demo starts

