ADVISORY 6001-INDIA-CRASH/MORNING +FLASH+

Morning after Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala, killing at least 17
Start: 08 Aug 2020 03:44 GMT
End: 08 Aug 2020 03:47 GMT
KOZHIKODE, INDIA - : At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday
