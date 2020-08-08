Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY 6001-INDIA-CRASH/MORNING +FLASH+

Por REUTERSAUG 08
8 de Agosto de 2020

Morning after Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala, killing at least 17

Start: 08 Aug 2020 03:44 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 03:47 GMT

KOZHIKODE, INDIA - : At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday

