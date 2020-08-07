ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BRAZIL

Rio's Christ lit up in tribute to Lebanon after Beirut blast
Start: 06 Aug 2020 22:44 GMT
End: 07 Aug 2020 00:33 GMT
RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio's Christ the Redeemer monument is lit up in to pay tribute to the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the Beirut blast.
SCHEDULE:
2300GMT - Projection of Lebanese flag
2330GMT - Prayers led by Rio's Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary priest, Father Omar in the presence of Lebanon's consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Alejandro Bitarat, at the foot of the statue of Jesus Christ.
