ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BRAZIL

Por REUTERSAUG 07
6 de Agosto de 2020

Rio's Christ lit up in tribute to Lebanon after Beirut blast

Start: 06 Aug 2020 22:44 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 00:33 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio's Christ the Redeemer monument is lit up in to pay tribute to the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the Beirut blast.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Projection of Lebanese flag

2330GMT - Prayers led by Rio's Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary priest, Father Omar in the presence of Lebanon's consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Alejandro Bitarat, at the foot of the statue of Jesus Christ.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Solicitar un crédito sólo si es necesario: recomendaciones de expertos de la UNAM en momentos de crisis

Al momento de adquirir un compromiso financiero se deben analizar aspectos sobre cómo pagarlo y qué proporción del ingreso se destinará para ello
José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez: “Me decepcioné de muchas personas e ideologías, prefiero hablar de Cristo”

El músico venezolano, cuyas declaraciones contra el chavismo han generado gran repercusión, declaró en una entrevista con la presentadora argentina Susana Giménez que se sintió "varado en el mar con esto de defender a alguien"
Coronavirus en México: la cifra de muertos rebasa los 50,000

Además suman X contagios acumulados desde que se dio a conocer el primer caso el pasado 28 de febrero
CTM, uno de los músculos del PRI, exige la renuncia de Víctor Toledo por criticar la 4T

El titular de la Secretaría del Medio Ambiente, presuntamente, se expresó en contra de la administración de Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El problema no es político: las palabras del padre de Ana Lucía ante la falta de medicamentos contra el cáncer

Desde el 2018, el desabasto de medicamentos para pacientes con cáncer ha sido intermitente, complicándose aún más con la llegada del COVID-19
Los detalles del caso entre la podóloga de Chivas y Ricardo Lavolpe que tiene de nuevo al argentino en la mira de las autoridades

Hace un año, Belén Coronado ganó un juicio de amparo contra la sentencia absolutoria a favor del técnico argentino; ahora, el Tribunal magistrado le dio de nuevo la razón para que se reabra su proceso
Israel atacó instalaciones subterráneas del grupo terrorista Hamas en la Franja de Gaza

“No dejaremos que aterroricen a los civiles”, advirtieron las FDI luego del bombardeo efectuado en respuesta al lanzamiento de globos incendiarios
El cruel castigo del Cártel de Sinaloa a presuntos ladrones

El grupo criminal de el "Chapo" Guzmán cobra caro a quienes roban y vandalizan en sus territorios y a quienes le traicionan: golpes que descarnan el cuerpo e inyecciones de químicos para acrecentar el dolor
Así corrieron trabajadores de Cadereyta al senador Samuel García

El legislador pretendía realizar una clausura simbólica para exigir que se coloquen filtros que mitiguen la salida de emisiones contaminantes
″¡Boom!”: la perla de tiro libre de Neymar que se llevó la ovación de sus compañeros del PSG

El brasileño metió un lujo en el último entrenamiento del Paris Saint-Germain y lo celebró de gran manera
Ex de Christian Nodal borró sus fotos luego de hacerse público el romance entre el cantante y Belinda

Al parecer, los celos tuvieron un peso importante en el final de la relación
Glifosato, el herbicida cancerígeno que enfrenta a Semarnat y Sader

Con la Campaña Nacional Sin Maíz No Hay País, organizaciones estudiantiles, de la sociedad civil y ambientalistas rechazan el proyecto de Decreto Presidencial y piden la eliminación de su uso para 2024 como se había acordado
