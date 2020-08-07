ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath
Start: 08 Aug 2020 04:00 GMT
End: 08 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El grupo terrorista intentará fortalecerse internamente en el Líbano, creen los analistas, luego de que muchos señalaran a los extremistas por la devastación en el puerto de la capital libanesa
Rafael Simón Jiménez ahora es miembro del partido opositor Un Nuevo Tiempo. Afirmó que no descarta la posibilidad de postularse como en los comicios legislativos pero dijo que por el momento no tiene propuestas
MAS NOTICIAS