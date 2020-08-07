Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 07
7 de Agosto de 2020

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath

Start: 08 Aug 2020 04:00 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

