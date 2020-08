ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Beirut grapples with deadly blast aftermath

Start: 07 Aug 2020 08:07 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 10:06 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Beirut grapples with great damage and a rising death toll after a deadly blast hit the city port on Tuesday (August 4), killing over 145 people and injuring thousands.

