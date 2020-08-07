Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ELECTION-JOSHUA WONG

Por REUTERSAUG 07
7 de Agosto de 2020

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong speaks outside the High Court

Start: 07 Aug 2020 01:55 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 02:30 GMT

THE HIGH COURT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to file a court challenge against his disqualification last year from district level polls, in a move which may have implications for this year's removals of opposition candidates for the city's legislature.

Tabasco también busca prohibir la venta y distribución de productos “chatarra” a menores de edad

Adán López Hernández, gobernador de la entidad, indicó que la pandemia de COVID-19 ha enseñado a la población a promover la prevención de enfermedades a través de buenas prácticas de nutrición
Donald Trump prohíbe toda transacción con el propietario chino de la red TikTok en 45 días

“Dolorosamente defectuosa” la gestión de COVID-19 en México: Salomón Chertorivski

El político de Movimiento Ciudadano y ex secretario de Salud señaló siete fallas de las autoridades sanitarias
EEUU colocó a México en el nivel máximo de alerta de viaje por COVID-19

El presidente Donald Trump ha insistido en que nuestro país tiene un “tremendo problema” con el coronavirus y que el muro ha evitado que haya más contagios en Estados Unidos por los cruces desde la frontera sur
El Año Nuevo más triste para el Chapo: un asesinato, una pérdida y una traición

A 14 años del asesinato de su hermano “El Pollo”, Joaquín Guzmán se encuentra aislado de por vida en una prisión de Estados Unidos mientras su hijo Ovidio se mantiene a cargo del Cártel de Sinaloa
“Ya suelta la agresividad”: Luis Enrique Guzmán suplicó a Frida Sofía que retome su relación con la dinastía Pinal

El primogénito de Silvia Pinal y Enrique Guzmán ofreció disculpas a su sobrina en espera de una reconciliación
Nuevo Laredo vive jornada de balaceras y bloqueos tras detención de “La Teniente”

No hay revancha contra Rayados, aseveró Guillermo Almada, previo al encuentro entre Monterrey y Santos

El técnico uruguayo reconoció que los regios tienen un gran plantel, pero confía en conseguir la victoria en la jornada 3 de la Liga MX
Se casó durante la pandemia, fue al Super Bowl, se vistió de sultán: polémicos episodios del senador Samuel García

Su más reciente controversia se registró este jueves cuando empleados lo corrieron de la refinería de Cadereyta
“Nunca nos adaptamos por completo”: Gwyneth Paltrow reveló el momento en que supo que su matrimonio con Chris Martin terminó

La actriz describió el momento en el que tuvo la revelación, y lo que los llevó al desemparejamiento consciente
Se hizo pasar como vendedor de comida y después robó más de 1.5 millones de pesos de un banco

El ladrón pidió pasar con el jefe de cajas y con otra empleada de la sucursal
CDMX prohibe la venta de animales en tianguis

La organización Igualdad Animal México señala que es un paso en el establecimiento de medidas zoosanitarias que disminuyan riesgos epidemiológicos
