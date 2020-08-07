Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Por REUTERSAUG 07
7 de Agosto de 2020

Australian PM holds news conference on coronavirus response

Start: 07 Aug 2020 03:04 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 04:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian prime minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference to discuss the coronavirus response after a National Cabinet meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Estado Unidos registró más de 2.000 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

El país, que enfrenta un gran resurgimiento de la epidemia desde fines de junio, también reportó más de 58.000 nuevos casos. El 7 de mayo fue la última vez que se registró una cifra tan alta de fallecimientos
Bella Hadid expuso en redes sociales a policías de Nueva York que no usaban mascarillas

La modelo posó en un par de fotografías mientras ella usaba cubrebocas, señaló a los oficiales por no hacer lo mismo
Senadores, diputados y alcaldes de Morena pidieron que Tribunal Electoral no intervenga en elecciones internas

En una declaratoria de 37 legisladores federales y más de una treintena de políticos locales que pertenecen al partido de AMLO llamaron a la unidad antes de que comience el proceso electoral de 2021
El gobierno federal prepara “Plan B” ante duración e impacto de la pandemia de COVID-19

López-Gatell aclaró que la revisión no significa un “arrepentimiento de lo ya vivido”, sino la necesidad de prepararnos para una segunda etapa
Quién es Ricardo Casares, el conductor de Venga la Alegría que dio positivo a COVID-19

El comunicador ha participado en coberturas de eventos, reality shows y como parte de la producción
Fijaron USD 90 millones fianza a Naasón Joaquín García, líder de La Luz del Mundo acusado de abuso sexual

La fiscalía californiana presentó la semana pasada 36 nuevas acusaciones contra el líder religioso, Alondra Ocampo y Susana Medina Oaxaca, por su presunta relación con los ilícitos
Ciclo escolar 2020-2021: la UNAM iniciará clases a distancia el 21 de septiembre y el IPN el 7 en modalidad mixta

La directora general de Educación Superior de la SEP, Carmen Rodríguez Armenta, dio a conocer las fechas de admisiones y regreso a clases en universidades públicas de México
Tabasco también busca prohibir la venta y distribución de productos “chatarra” a menores de edad

Adán López Hernández, gobernador de la entidad, indicó que la pandemia de COVID-19 ha enseñado a la población a promover la prevención de enfermedades a través de buenas prácticas de nutrición
Donald Trump prohíbe cualquier negocio con el propietario chino de TikTok

El decreto firmado por el presidente de Estados Unidos, que también afecta a la plataforma WeChat, se hará efectivo a partir de los próximos 45 días. La medida le permite a Microsoft seguir en negociaciones para comprar la red social
“Dolorosamente defectuosa” la gestión de COVID-19 en México: Salomón Chertorivski

El político de Movimiento Ciudadano y ex secretario de Salud señaló siete fallas de las autoridades sanitarias
EEUU colocó a México en el nivel máximo de alerta de viaje por COVID-19

El presidente Donald Trump ha insistido en que nuestro país tiene un “tremendo problema” con el coronavirus y que el muro ha evitado que haya más contagios en Estados Unidos por los cruces desde la frontera sur
El Año Nuevo más triste para el Chapo: un asesinato, una pérdida y una traición

A 14 años del asesinato de su hermano “El Pollo”, Joaquín Guzmán se encuentra aislado de por vida en una prisión de Estados Unidos mientras su hijo Ovidio se mantiene a cargo del Cártel de Sinaloa
