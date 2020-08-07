ADVISORY 5063-USA-TIKTOK/TRUMP --FLASH

Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok's Chinese owner

Start: 07 Aug 2020 01:46 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 01:48 GMT

UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (August 6) issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA. PART NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: PART NO USE BY UNIVISION, BBC AMERICA OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PROPERTIES. EDITED VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH.

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: PART NO USE IN BROADCASTS. PART NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL / REUTERS / WHITE HOUSE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com