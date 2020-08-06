Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/OHIO-WHIRLPOOL

Por REUTERSAUG 06
6 de Agosto de 2020

Trump visits manufacturing plant in Ohio

Start: 06 Aug 2020 19:03 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 20:03 GMT

CLYDE, OH - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Whirlpool Corp. manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio.

SCHEDULE:

1840GMT Trump arrives at Whirlpool Corporation

1845GMT Trump tours Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant

1915GMT Trump delivers remarks at Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant

2200GMT Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters (Closed Press)

2230GMT Trump delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception (Closed Press)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ciclo escolar 2020-2021: qué pasará con el pago de colegiaturas durante las clases a distancia

Los padres de familia tendrán la opción de presentar una queja
Ciclo escolar 2020-2021: qué pasará con el pago de colegiaturas durante las clases a distancia

Los padres de familia tendrán la opción de presentar una queja
La conferencia más incómoda de Zinedine Zidane: su fastidio por las constantes preguntas sobre el caso Bale

El entrenador español habló en la previa del duelo entre el Real Madrid y el Manchester City
La conferencia más incómoda de Zinedine Zidane: su fastidio por las constantes preguntas sobre el caso Bale

El entrenador español habló en la previa del duelo entre el Real Madrid y el Manchester City
Diego Maradona le envió un mensaje a Ronaldinho: qué le propuso

El director técnico de Gimnasia hizo contacto con el brasileño, que se encuentra cumpliendo con prisión domiciliaria en Paraguay, acusado de haber ingresado al país con un pasaporte falso
Diego Maradona le envió un mensaje a Ronaldinho: qué le propuso

El director técnico de Gimnasia hizo contacto con el brasileño, que se encuentra cumpliendo con prisión domiciliaria en Paraguay, acusado de haber ingresado al país con un pasaporte falso
“Ahora voy a morir”: la novia que posaba en Beirut detalló como vivió la explosión

Israa Seblani, de 29 años, había viajado a El Líbano desde Estados Unidos tres semanas antes de la ceremonia con su novio y su familia. “Todo lo que había planeado de repente estaba volando con el polvo y los cristales rotos", recordó
“Ahora voy a morir”: la novia que posaba en Beirut detalló como vivió la explosión

Israa Seblani, de 29 años, había viajado a El Líbano desde Estados Unidos tres semanas antes de la ceremonia con su novio y su familia. “Todo lo que había planeado de repente estaba volando con el polvo y los cristales rotos", recordó
Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez espera el resultado de la prueba COVID-19 para saber si podrá competir en Silverstone

El piloto mexicano cumplió con el periodo de confinamiento, de acuerdo con las autoridades sanitarias inglesas
Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez espera el resultado de la prueba COVID-19 para saber si podrá competir en Silverstone

El piloto mexicano cumplió con el periodo de confinamiento, de acuerdo con las autoridades sanitarias inglesas
Sol, arena y bikinis: 25 famosas muestran cómo pasan su verano

Irina Baeva, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Andrea Legarreta, Danna Paola, Aislinn Derbez, entre otras, han compartido sus mejores momentos en la playa
Sol, arena y bikinis: 25 famosas muestran cómo pasan su verano

Irina Baeva, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Andrea Legarreta, Danna Paola, Aislinn Derbez, entre otras, han compartido sus mejores momentos en la playa
“Invertimos poco en desarrollo”: Marcelo Ebrard propuso a la Celac crear una estructura regional para acelerar el quehacer científico

El objetivo de esta iniciativa sería convencer a instituciones que no sean sólo del sector público para invertir en innovaciones científicas
“Invertimos poco en desarrollo”: Marcelo Ebrard propuso a la Celac crear una estructura regional para acelerar el quehacer científico

El objetivo de esta iniciativa sería convencer a instituciones que no sean sólo del sector público para invertir en innovaciones científicas
Usain Bolt confesó cuál fue el único fracaso en su carrera como deportista

El legendario atleta reveló cuál fue su etapa más oscura en el deporte. "No tuve una oportunidad justa", argumentó
Usain Bolt confesó cuál fue el único fracaso en su carrera como deportista

El legendario atleta reveló cuál fue su etapa más oscura en el deporte. "No tuve una oportunidad justa", argumentó
Emmanuel Macron pidió una investigación “transparente” sobre las explosiones en Beirut y prometió ayuda internacional para El Líbano

El presidente francés adelantó que se buscará movilizar “financiación europea, estadounidense, de todos los países de la región y más allá" para conseguir medicamentos, tratamiento y comida
Emmanuel Macron pidió una investigación “transparente” sobre las explosiones en Beirut y prometió ayuda internacional para El Líbano

El presidente francés adelantó que se buscará movilizar “financiación europea, estadounidense, de todos los países de la región y más allá" para conseguir medicamentos, tratamiento y comida
El lado más oscuro de Cruz Azul: alegan supuestos arreglos de partidos y fraudes en la órbita de los cementeros

Los problemas en el conjunto cementero llegaron a su punto más álgido a finales de julio, cuando un juez federal giró una orden de aprehensión contra el presidente del equipo
El lado más oscuro de Cruz Azul: alegan supuestos arreglos de partidos y fraudes en la órbita de los cementeros

Los problemas en el conjunto cementero llegaron a su punto más álgido a finales de julio, cuando un juez federal giró una orden de aprehensión contra el presidente del equipo
En vivo: López Obrador firma el plan integral de justicia para el Pueblo Yaqui

En vivo: López Obrador firma el plan integral de justicia para el Pueblo Yaqui

“World´s Most Wanted”: cómo se fraguó la traición del Vicentillo Zambada que marcó la caída del Chapo Guzmán

El primer capítulo de la docuserie examina la personalidad de “El Señor” y menciona un curioso episodio que involucró al mayor de los hijos de Zamabada
“World´s Most Wanted”: cómo se fraguó la traición del Vicentillo Zambada que marcó la caída del Chapo Guzmán

El primer capítulo de la docuserie examina la personalidad de “El Señor” y menciona un curioso episodio que involucró al mayor de los hijos de Zamabada
