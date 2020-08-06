ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/OHIO-WHIRLPOOL

Trump visits manufacturing plant in Ohio
Start: 06 Aug 2020 19:03 GMT
End: 06 Aug 2020 20:03 GMT
CLYDE, OH - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Whirlpool Corp. manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio.
SCHEDULE:
1840GMT Trump arrives at Whirlpool Corporation
1845GMT Trump tours Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant
1915GMT Trump delivers remarks at Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant
2200GMT Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters (Closed Press)
2230GMT Trump delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception (Closed Press)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location:
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com