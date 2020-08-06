ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/OHIO-WHIRLPOOL

Trump visits manufacturing plant in Ohio

Start: 06 Aug 2020 19:03 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 20:03 GMT

CLYDE, OH - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Whirlpool Corp. manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio.

SCHEDULE:

1840GMT Trump arrives at Whirlpool Corporation

1845GMT Trump tours Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant

1915GMT Trump delivers remarks at Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant

2200GMT Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters (Closed Press)

2230GMT Trump delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception (Closed Press)

