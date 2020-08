ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS-REMOVAL -- UPDATED TIMINGS

Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay temporarily removed

Start: 05 Aug 2020 23:25 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 01:11 GMT

TOKYO - The Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay are temporarily removed for maintenance. The rings were installed earlier this year ahead of the Games scheduled for this summer before it was postponed.

