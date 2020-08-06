Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON NEWSER

Por REUTERSAUG 06
5 de Agosto de 2020

Macron holds news conference in Beirut after meeting leaders

Start: 06 Aug 2020 15:30 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 16:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS ARE TBA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the French ambassador's residence in Beirut after meeting with the country's leadership and visiting the site of Tuesday's gigantic blast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

