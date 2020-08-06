ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON NEWSER

Macron holds news conference in Beirut after meeting leaders
Start: 06 Aug 2020 15:30 GMT
End: 06 Aug 2020 16:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS ARE TBA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the French ambassador's residence in Beirut after meeting with the country's leadership and visiting the site of Tuesday's gigantic blast.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El régimen anunció una veda a sus barcos en las cercanías del archipiélago en ese período de tiempo. EEUU había manifestado su repudio a "la pesca ilegal, no declarada y no reglamentada"
MAS NOTICIAS