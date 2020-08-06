Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON

Por REUTERSAUG 06
6 de Agosto de 2020

Macron visits Beirut after blast, meets political authorities

Start: 06 Aug 2020 09:44 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

1032GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

0944GMT - LIVE FROM THE PORT (REUTERS / TELE LIBAN POOL)

THIS LIVE SIGNAL IS SWITCHING BETWEEN A REUTERS VIEW OF THE PORT AND TELE LIBAN POOL OF MACRON VISITING PORT

==

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Beirut two days after a gigantic blast in the city's port killed at least a hundred, wounded thousands and piled more pain on an already-broken economy. Macron is the first world (or European) leader to fly into Beirut since the disaster struck.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Macron arrives in Beirut, welcome by President Michel Aoun (LIVE)

0923GMT - Macron gives statement after sitting down with Aoun and before heading to port (LIVE)

0944GMT - visits port and meets French and Lebanese teams (LIVE)

Time tbc - meetings at Palais de Baabda with Michel Aoun, PM Hassan Diab, president of the chamber, Nabih Berri (LIVE COVER EXPECTED)

Time tbc - meeting at the embassy with political authorities (LIVE COVER TBC)

1530GMT - press conference (LIVE COVER TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El ascenso de Néstor Reverol: la nueva estrategia de Nicolás Maduro para sacarle poder a Diosdado Cabello en Venezuela

El flamante General en Jefe pasó más tiempo en funciones administrativas que en cargos de comando, pero su amistad con otro de los líderes chavistas, Tareck El Aissami, puede darle el control de la Fuerza Armada Nacional
El flamante General en Jefe pasó más tiempo en funciones administrativas que en cargos de comando, pero su amistad con otro de los líderes chavistas, Tareck El Aissami, puede darle el control de la Fuerza Armada Nacional
“Little Boy” vs “Fat Man”: por qué las bombas que devastaron Hiroshima y Nagasaki eran totalmente distintas

Con diseños opuestos, estos artefactos lanzados en agosto de 1945 causaron cientos de miles de muertos entre la población y dieron inicio a una nueva era
Con diseños opuestos, estos artefactos lanzados en agosto de 1945 causaron cientos de miles de muertos entre la población y dieron inicio a una nueva era
“Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima operó con licencia del gobierno anterior”: Santiago Nieto

Señaló en particular a Eduardo León Trauwitz, a cargo de la seguridad en Pemex, quien supuestamente falló en sus funciones de monitoreo de la vasta infraestructura de la empresa petrolera
Señaló en particular a Eduardo León Trauwitz, a cargo de la seguridad en Pemex, quien supuestamente falló en sus funciones de monitoreo de la vasta infraestructura de la empresa petrolera
Natalia Oreiro habla de su documental sobre Rusia y de la publicidad que no volvería a hacer

“Nasha Natasha”, que se estrena hoy en Netflix muestra a la artista en las facetas menos conocidas. Y es la excusa perfecta para hablar de todo: del fanatismo de los rusos, de sus orígenes, su amor con Ricardo Mollo y la relación con su hijo Atahualpa
“Nasha Natasha”, que se estrena hoy en Netflix muestra a la artista en las facetas menos conocidas. Y es la excusa perfecta para hablar de todo: del fanatismo de los rusos, de sus orígenes, su amor con Ricardo Mollo y la relación con su hijo Atahualpa
Prohibir comida chatarra afectará la economía de Oaxaca, advierten

"No sólo no resolverá el problema de sobrepeso y la obesidad, sino que incentivará el mercado", aseguró la Coparmex
"No sólo no resolverá el problema de sobrepeso y la obesidad, sino que incentivará el mercado", aseguró la Coparmex
Más de 1,300 millones han gastado las alcaldías de la CDMX en programas sociales durante la pandemia por COVID-19

Vales de despensa, sueldos, Mercomuna, entre otros apoyos fueron entregados a la ciudadanía para reducir el impacto de la crisis económica en las familias
Vales de despensa, sueldos, Mercomuna, entre otros apoyos fueron entregados a la ciudadanía para reducir el impacto de la crisis económica en las familias
Colombia reportó 309 muertes y 10.735 casos nuevos de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Por otra parte, se informó de la recuperación de 6.059 personas, con lo que ya son 186.317 los pacientes que han superado el coronavirus
Por otra parte, se informó de la recuperación de 6.059 personas, con lo que ya son 186.317 los pacientes que han superado el coronavirus
Coronavirus en México: contrataron cerca de 50,000 trabajadores de la salud para atender la pandemia

El subsecretario detalló que son empleos temporales y muchos de ellos participaron en la aplicación de pruebas COVID-19
El subsecretario detalló que son empleos temporales y muchos de ellos participaron en la aplicación de pruebas COVID-19
“Nuestra cuenta fue vulnerada”: CRE comparte tweet sobre AMLO, El Komander y Genaro García Luna

La cuenta de la Comisión ofreció una disculpa luego de borrar la publicación, pero los usuarios lograron captarlo en capturas de pantalla
La cuenta de la Comisión ofreció una disculpa luego de borrar la publicación, pero los usuarios lograron captarlo en capturas de pantalla
Explosión en Beirut: ascendieron a 137 los muertos y más de 5.000 los heridos

El ministerio de Salud de El Líbano anunció que se instalarán "hospitales de campaña para tratar a los heridos de forma rápida"
El ministerio de Salud de El Líbano anunció que se instalarán "hospitales de campaña para tratar a los heridos de forma rápida"
Liga MX: Tigres vs Xolos y Pachuca vs Querétaro arrancarán con la tercera jornada

Atacaron una base de la Guardia Nacional en La Ruana, sospechan que eran miembros de la Nueva Familia Michoacana

El ataque habría sido dirigido por Omar Mora Rojas, un presunto jefe de sicarios del cártel
El ataque habría sido dirigido por Omar Mora Rojas, un presunto jefe de sicarios del cártel
