ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON

Por REUTERSAUG 06
6 de Agosto de 2020

Macron visits Beirut after blast, meets political authorities

Start: 06 Aug 2020 09:44 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE SIGNAL IS SWITCHING BETWEEN A REUTERS VIEW OF THE PORT AND TELE LIBAN POOL COVERAGE OF MACRON VISIT.

==

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Beirut two days after a gigantic blast in the city's port killed at least a hundred, wounded thousands and piled more pain on an already-broken economy. Macron is the first world (or European) leader to fly into Beirut since the disaster struck.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Macron arrives in Beirut, welcome by President Michel Aoun

0923GMT - Macron gives statement after sitting down with Aoun and before heading to port

0944GMT - visits port and meets French and Lebanese teams

1137GMT - meetings at Palais de Baabda with Michel Aoun, PM Hassan Diab, president of the chamber, Nabih Berri (PART MUTE)

1144GMT - Macron sits down with Aoun (PART MUTE)

1206GMT - Macron meets with Aoun, Diab and Berri (MUTE)

Time tbc - meeting at the embassy with political authorities (LIVE COVER TBC)

1430GMT - Macron expected to hold news conference at French Ambassador's residence (REUTERS LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

SOURCE TIMINGS:

1257GMT - LIVE FROM PORT (REUTERS)

1249GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE FOR MACRON COMMENTS AND DEPARTURE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

1211GMT - LIVE FROM PORT (REUTERS)

1205GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

1154GMT - LIVE FROM PORT (REUTERS)

1032GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

0944GMT - LIVE FROM THE PORT (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las primeras pruebas de Emilio Lozoya sobre la corrupción en el sexenio de Peña Nieto: Salinas metía las manos en Pemex

Versiones periodísticas señalan que el ex director de Pemex ha comenzado a entregar a la Fiscalía evidencias de la red de complicidades en la administración anterior
Tres dedos y gol olímpico: la definición en el fútbol femenino de Costa Rica que es furor

Viviana Chinchilla marcó uno de los tantos más lindos de la jornada en la victoria por 3 a 2 de Liga Alajuelense ante su clásico rival Saprissa
Mapa del coronavirus en México 6 de agosto: la curva de contagios continúa su ascenso implacable en siete estados del país

En Baja California Sur, Colima, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Yucatán y Zacatecas, la positividad de casos por COVID-19 se mantiene en ascenso
Las solicitudes de subsidio por desempleo en EEUU cayeron a 1,19 millones en la última semana

La cifra es menor que la esperada por los analistas y retoma la tendencia en descenso, luego de alcanzar un pico de más de 6 millones de pedidos en marzo
“Con razón Giovanni está celoso”: Ninel Conde presumió a su nuevo amor y generó reacciones contra su ex

La actriz y cantante se dejó ver por primera vez al lado de su nuevo novio
Nuevo capítulo en la novela Barcelona y Lautaro Martínez: la explicación de Bartomeu sobre las negociaciones

El presidente de la institución catalana habló del delantero argentino y cuando volverán a retomar las conversaciones
La terminante declaración de Diego Jr. sobre la histórica comparación entre Maradona y Messi

"No se puede comparar a terrestres con extraterrestres", dijo el napolitano sobre el legado que dejó su padre en el fútbol y de las actuaciones del actual capitán del Barcelona
Michoacán: arrestos de líderes de los “Viagras” desatan violentos ataques a cuarteles militares

Durante una balacera entre autoridades y sicarios, Daniel Sierra Santana alias “El Chaco” quedó herido, mientras otros miembros de Los Viagras habrían sido detenidos
“El coronavirus nos salvó”: cómo el destino jugó un papel clave en un grupo de periodistas de Beirut

Dalal Mawad, corresponsal de Associated Press, publicó una elocuente fotografía de cómo quedó la redacción de la agencia internacional de noticias en la capital del Líbano
“No soy el diablo”: así se defendía El Komander, el cantante de la polémica foto con López Obrador

En varios municipios del país se le prohibió presentarse debido al contenido de sus narcocorridos, en uno de los cuales -por ejemplo- enalteció la figura del "Mayo" Zambada
SEP: estos serán los días de vacaciones y feriados del calendario del ciclo escolar 2020-2021

Miguel Torruco expresó que los periodos vacacionales y puentes, contribuirán a la recuperación del sector turístico del país
Víctimas de desaparición forzada en Jalisco denuncian hostigamiento

Los miembros del colectivo “#Somos 456” relataron la persecución de los últimos días por personas no identificadas
