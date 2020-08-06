Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON

Por REUTERSAUG 06
6 de Agosto de 2020

Macron visits Beirut after blast, meets political authorities

Start: 06 Aug 2020 09:44 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

1211GMT - LIVE FROM PORT (REUTERS)

1205GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

1154GMT - LIVE FROM PORT (REUTERS)

1032GMT - LIVE FROM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE (TELE LIBAN POOL)

0944GMT - LIVE FROM THE PORT (REUTERS / TELE LIBAN POOL)

THIS LIVE SIGNAL IS SWITCHING BETWEEN A REUTERS VIEW OF THE PORT AND TELE LIBAN POOL OF MACRON VISIT

==

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Beirut two days after a gigantic blast in the city's port killed at least a hundred, wounded thousands and piled more pain on an already-broken economy. Macron is the first world (or European) leader to fly into Beirut since the disaster struck.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Macron arrives in Beirut, welcome by President Michel Aoun

0923GMT - Macron gives statement after sitting down with Aoun and before heading to port

0944GMT - visits port and meets French and Lebanese teams

1137GMT - meetings at Palais de Baabda with Michel Aoun, PM Hassan Diab, president of the chamber, Nabih Berri (PART MUTE)

1144GMT - Macron sits down with Aoun (PART MUTE)

1206GMT - Macron meets with Aoun, Diab and Berri (MUTE)

Time tbc - meeting at the embassy with political authorities (LIVE COVER TBC)

1530GMT - press conference (LIVE COVER TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Víctimas de desaparición forzada en Jalisco denuncian hostigamiento

Los miembros del colectivo “#Somos 456” relataron el hostigamiento de los últimos días por personas no identificadas
Los miembros del colectivo “#Somos 456” relataron el hostigamiento de los últimos días por personas no identificadas
El ciclista que provocó el brutal accidente en el Tour de Polonia rompió el silencio: “Odio lo que pasó”

Dylan Groenewegen se pronunció a través de sus redes sociales al ser señalado como el culpable de la caída masiva en la que Fabio Jakobsen se llevó la peor parte
Dylan Groenewegen se pronunció a través de sus redes sociales al ser señalado como el culpable de la caída masiva en la que Fabio Jakobsen se llevó la peor parte
En el momento más álgido de la pandemia, recortaron 1,885 millones de pesos a Salud

La dependencia también dio a conocer que se disminuyeron 17,025 millones en conjunto a Educación, SSa, Medio Ambiente y Cultura
La dependencia también dio a conocer que se disminuyeron 17,025 millones en conjunto a Educación, SSa, Medio Ambiente y Cultura
La historia de abuso sexual y superación que vivió James Rhodes, el pianista que se casa con Micaela Breque

En su infancia, el músico británico padeció un infierno que casi lo lleva a la locura. Y que reveló en un libro desgarrador. La música lo sanó. Y el amor aportó lo suyo: acaba de anunciar su casamiento con la ex novia de Andrés Calamaro
En su infancia, el músico británico padeció un infierno que casi lo lleva a la locura. Y que reveló en un libro desgarrador. La música lo sanó. Y el amor aportó lo suyo: acaba de anunciar su casamiento con la ex novia de Andrés Calamaro
Jeff Bezos vendió acciones de Amazon por USD 3.100 millones

El hombre más rico del mundo ha acelerado su plan de venta de títulos del gigante tecnológico, aunque continúa siendo dueño de más del 10% de la compañía
El hombre más rico del mundo ha acelerado su plan de venta de títulos del gigante tecnológico, aunque continúa siendo dueño de más del 10% de la compañía
El estremecedor video del grave accidente en el Tour de Polonia que grabó un fanático a metros del impacto

Las imágenes muestran como Fabio Jakobsen salió volando por encima de las vallas de protección. Cómo sigue el estado de salud del ciclista
Las imágenes muestran como Fabio Jakobsen salió volando por encima de las vallas de protección. Cómo sigue el estado de salud del ciclista
Colecciona aviones de combate, organiza safaris por África y produce cine: quién es el excéntrico millonario que compró la Roma

Dan Friedkin, CEO de 'Friedkin Group', adquirió la mayoría de las acciones del club italiano en una cifra cercana a los
Dan Friedkin, CEO de 'Friedkin Group', adquirió la mayoría de las acciones del club italiano en una cifra cercana a los
Por qué el romance de Belinda con Christian Nodal es muy distinto al que tuvo con Lupillo Rivera

Esta vez sí hubo una confirmación oficial
Esta vez sí hubo una confirmación oficial
Festejo de gol y batalla campal: otro escandaloso final en el clásico entre Gremio e Inter de Porto Alegre

Cuando el Tricolor marcó el segundo tanto en su victoria por 2-0, comenzó una gresca que incluyó a suplentes y entrenadores
Cuando el Tricolor marcó el segundo tanto en su victoria por 2-0, comenzó una gresca que incluyó a suplentes y entrenadores
Emmanuel Macron llegó a Beirut tras las explosiones: prometió ayuda internacional, pero pidió atender la “crisis política y ética” del país

El presidente francés dijo que "hay reformas indispensables en ciertos sectores" y envió un mensaje de apoyo a quienes lo perdieron todo: “Líbano no está solo”
El presidente francés dijo que "hay reformas indispensables en ciertos sectores" y envió un mensaje de apoyo a quienes lo perdieron todo: “Líbano no está solo”
Las imágenes satelitales que muestran la devastación tras la explosión en Beirut

La deflagración envió una nube de hongo al cielo, mató a más de 130 personas e hirió a miles. Continúa el rescate de cuerpos atrapados bajo los escombros y la investigación sobre cómo se originó el estallido
La deflagración envió una nube de hongo al cielo, mató a más de 130 personas e hirió a miles. Continúa el rescate de cuerpos atrapados bajo los escombros y la investigación sobre cómo se originó el estallido
Coronavirus en México: Municipios en situación de pobreza registran mayor letalidad por COVID-19

En las 427 localidades señaladas mueren cerca del 14.1% de los infectados con la enfermedad COVID-19
En las 427 localidades señaladas mueren cerca del 14.1% de los infectados con la enfermedad COVID-19
