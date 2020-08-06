ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON

Macron visits Beirut after blast, meets political authorities

BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Beirut two days after a gigantic blast in the city's port killed at least a hundred, wounded thousands and piled more pain on an already-broken economy. Macron is the first world (or European) leader to fly into Beirut since the disaster struck.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Macron arrives in Beirut, welcome by President Michel Aoun

0923GMT - Macron gives statement after sitting down with Aoun and before heading to port

0944GMT - visits port and meets French and Lebanese teams

1137GMT - meetings at Palais de Baabda with Michel Aoun, PM Hassan Diab, president of the chamber, Nabih Berri (PART MUTE)

1144GMT - Macron sits down with Aoun (PART MUTE)

1206GMT - Macron meets with Aoun, Diab and Berri (MUTE)

Time tbc - meeting at the embassy with political authorities (LIVE COVER TBC)

1530GMT - press conference (LIVE COVER TBC)

